TUCSON, Ariz., April 28, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Since its founding in 1985, Aging Life Care Association® members have focused on providing a holistic, client-centered approach to caring for older adults and others facing health challenges. And in today's uncertain times, Aging Life Care Professionals® are helping ensure physical, medical, and emotional needs of vulnerable seniors while advocating for clients and coordinating with caregivers and their families. This May marks the tenth anniversary of National Aging Life Care Month during which members work to educate their communities on aging well.
"The 2021 theme for our membership is 'ALCA Innovates'" stated Connie McKenzie, RN, CMC, a practicing Aging Life Care Professional and the 2021 Board President. "We spent the last year working to meet the needs of members as they pivoted their businesses," she continued. "Members shared best practices, embraced technology, and took their practice and advocacy online with virtual consultations, webinars, and increased social media efforts."
"Aging Life Care Professionals stand out among others claiming to offer care management services," commented ALCA CEO C. Taney Hamill. "Our members support each other as they grow their businesses, must meet a high level of education and experience, and adhere to a stringent Code of Ethics and Standards of Practice. Families can be confident in working with a member of ALCA when faced with the increasing unvetted care management options out there."
In addition to the association's high standards, local and national peer-networking and resources, ALCA members stay up-to-date on the latest clinical, business and ethical issues through webinars and conferences. This year during the 37th Annual Conference (4/21-24), members had occasions to earn over 12 continuing education hours from a diverse cadre of speakers.
Coming from an educated and experienced background in any of several fields related to Aging Life Care management, including, but not limited to counseling, gerontology, mental health, nursing, occupational therapy, physical therapy, psychology, or social work; with a specialized focus on issues related to aging and elder care, these health and human services specialists act as a guide and advocate for families who are caring for older relatives or disabled adults.
Throughout the COVID19 pandemic, Aging Life Care Professionals have been helping families with crisis intervention, address social isolation issues, safety concerns, and can offer practical advice for families considering long-term care facilities versus living at home as the pandemic evolves. To find an Aging Life Care Professional®, or learn how to become one, learn more at: aginglifecare.org
ABOUT the Aging Life Care Association (ALCA) Aging Life Care Association® was formed in 1985, originally as the National Association of Professional Geriatric Care Managers, to advance dignified, coordinated care for older adults in the United States. Founded by and handful of women entrepreneurs in the social work and nursing fields, the Association has grown to nearly 2000 members nationwide, who have cared for about two million older adults over its 36-year history. Members have extensive training and experience working with older adults, people with disabilities, and families who need assistance with caregiving issues. Members must meet stringent education, experience, and certification requirements. Members may be trained in any of number of fields related to long-term care, including nursing, social work, and other allied health professions with a specialized focus on issues related to aging. All members are required to adhere to a strict Code of Ethics and Standards of Practice. Aging Life Care™ and the role of care providers have captured a national spotlight with the onset of the global pandemic, and as generations of Baby Boomers age in the United States and abroad. For more information or to access a nationwide directory of Aging Life Care Professionals, please visit http://www.aginglifecare.org.
