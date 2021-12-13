TUCSON, Ariz., Dec. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Caregiver burnout is a leading challenge Aging Life Care Managers® face when working with family caregivers caring for an aging adult.
A recent survey of professional Aging Life Care Managers found that 49% of those surveyed listed caregiver burnout as a primary challenge. Along with burnout, intrafamilial disagreement, lack of family involvement, and financial issues were also cited as leading challenges.
"Too often by the time I am called to assist a family, the family caregiver is stressed and emotionally exhausted," says Connie McKenzie, RN, CMC and President of the Aging Life Care Association®. "It's common for family caregivers to feel guilty for wanting and needing a break. I step in to help them find ways to be both a caregiver AND a spouse, friend, employee, daughter once again."
The Aging Life Care Association® - an organization representing professional Aging Life Care Managers – surveyed its members during National Family Caregiving Month, finding that 50-75% of the clients they work with identify as a family caregiver. And of those family caregivers, nearly 90% identified being a spouse or adult child to the person needing care.
The Administration for Community Living – the organization behind National Family Caregivers Month – reports that nearly half of all caregivers are over the age of 50 raising their vulnerability of their own health decline. "Caregiving can take an emotional, physical, and financial toll," says McKenzie. "We want more caregivers to know that Aging Life Care Managers exist and engaging their services to coordinate support services can reduce depression, anxiety, and stress."
Aging Life Care Managers work together with family caregivers to identify community resources, coordinate medical appointments, manage crisis situations, or help family understand how to best care for a loved one with Alzheimer's or dementia. "Our members are the best kept secret super-heroes out there," says C. Taney Hamill, ALCA's CEO. "We are working to change that and spread the word that these professionals are in your community, ready to help and bring balance back to your life as a caregiver."
Because the services of an Aging Life Care Manager come at a cost, people hesitate, thinking that they cannot afford the service. "This is a myth ALCA is working to bust. Aging Life Care Managers save their clients' money by containing costs through avoiding inappropriate placements, duplication of services, and unnecessary hospitalizations," adds Hamill.
If you are a family caregiver and need help or know of someone that may benefit from Aging Life Care services, visit http://www.aginglifecare.org to locate a professional by location.
