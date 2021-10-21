CHICAGO, Oct. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Aging Media Network will host its annual Aspect Awards program, now in its second year, with nominations opening November 2, 2021 and winners announced in Spring 2022. The Aspect Awards showcases the best advertising, marketing and public relations programs focused on products and services across the health care continuum.
The 2022 Aspect Awards will bring forward one of the most competitive classes yet, highlighting individual and organizational expertise that continues to drive success through integrated campaigns and specific segments.
Any company, organization or agency on behalf of its client can submit a campaign for skilled nursing, home-based care, hospice and palliative care, senior housing and senior living, or behavioral health.
Important Dates
November 2, 2021 | Call for nominations open
December 31, 2021 | Early Bird Entries End
January 31, 2022 | Deadline for Submissions
February 1, 2022 | Judging Begins
March 15, 2022 | Winners announced
"The disruption of in-person interaction has changed the way health care organizations communicate with their stakeholders," said Aging Media Co-Founder George Yedinak. "The Aspect Awards showcases innovative and dynamic communications strategies that have engaged those stakeholders in new ways."
Early bird entries cost $495 USD through December 31, 2021, and entries submitted from January 1 to January 31, 2021 will cost $595 USD.
Each judge will evaluate entries based on the written, visual, and audio/visual content, and the aggregate score will determine the top 3 entries for each category.
To submit an entry, please visit aspectawards.agingmedia.com. If you have further questions, please email us at awards@agingmedia.com.
About Aging Media Network
Aging Media Network is an innovative publishing company based in Chicago, Illinois, and is the publisher of Senior Housing News, Home Health Care News, Skilled Nursing News, Hospice News, and Behavioral Health Business.
Media Contact
George Yedinak, Aging Media Network, 3122682420, george@agingmedia.com
SOURCE Aging Media Network