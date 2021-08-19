CHICAGO, Aug. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Aging Media Network, Inc. ("Aging Media") is excited to announce the winners of the 2021 Future Leaders Awards from the senior housing, skilled nursing, home health and hospice industries. This selection of high-performing individuals represents unwavering strength and leadership through some of the most adverse conditions the aging industry has ever seen.
Aging Media recognizes dynamic leaders, ages 40 and under, who are laying the foundation for a bright future in care delivery and aging. They are focused both on improving health outcomes and driving organizational goals with a profound commitment to the wellbeing of the aging population and the industries they serve.
"This group of professionals represents the critical skills of tomorrow's health care leaders," said Aging Media Co-Founder George Yedinak. "Each of these leaders has the professional experience to help their organizations deliver better experiences and outcomes."
With a record number of nominations, this year's Future Leaders class recognizes 40 individuals across the continuum, all of whom will be featured in upcoming Aging Media publications and invited to Aging Media's FUTURE Conference in Chicago, IL on September 30, 2021.
The 2021 awards program is sponsored exclusively by PointClickCare Technologies, the leading cloud-based software platform for the senior care market today.
"I'm thrilled to offer my congratulations to the 2021 award recipients," said Dave Wessinger, founder and president of PointClickCare Technologies, the leader in cloud-based healthcare software for the long-term, acute and post-acute care market and two-time sponsor of the Future Leaders Awards program. "I am honored to be a part of recognizing these individuals on behalf of PointClickCare, for their incredible achievements and on-going contributions to advancing care for aging populations. I personally look forward to bearing witness to the roles these trailblazers play in shaping the future of healthcare delivery."
For more information about the Future Leader Awards and to view the complete Future Leaders Class of 2021, please visit https://futureleaders.agingmedia.com/.
This year's Future Leaders Awards honorees are as follows:
Home Health Care News:
Abhishek Vadalia, Director, Growth & Partnerships, Honor
Adrian Killebrew, Vice President of Business Development, Axxess
Amy Flaster, Chief Medical Officer, ConcertoCare
Carla Martinoff, Division Director, BAYADA Home Health Care
Chelsey Ammons, RN, Vice President of Nursing, Care Advantage, Inc.
Emina Krajina, Director of FV at Home, Friendship Village Senior Services
Kelly Stanley, Senior Director of Clinical Transformation, Medalogix
Kris Novak, Vice President of Mergers and Acquisitions, Amedisys
Lakelyn Hogan, Gerontologist and Caregiver Advocate Director, Home Instead, Inc.
Linda Chow, Senior Consultant, Outsourced Agency Management, Kaiser Permanente
Megan Ambers, VP of Workforce Strategy & HR Innovations, Amedisys
Nick Muscato, Senior Vice President of Finance, Amedisys
Ryan Iwamoto, President & Co-founder, 24 Hour Home Care
Sofia Koshevatsky, CEO, Healthflex Home Health Services
Hospice News:
Abbie Watson, Vice President of Central Operations, St. Croix Hospice
Alexander Koshevatsky, CEO, Healthflex Hospice
Ashley Arnold, Vice President of Clinical Services, St. Croix Hospice
Jessica DeGrechie, Division Director, Hospice, BAYADA Home Health Care
Raymond Capella, Vice President, Clinical Services, Enclara Pharmacia
Shannon Becher, Area Vice President of Clinical, Amedisys
Sonya Dolan, Founder and CEO, Mettle Health
Senior Housing News:
Anthony Ormsbee-Hale, Vice President, People Operations, Civitas Senior Living
Cassie Tweten, Chief Sales Officer, Arrow Senior Living Management
Elise Selinger, Real Estate Innovation Manager, 2Life Communities
Eric Harrmann, Chief Design Officer, AG Architecture
Gabriel Melchor, Director of Business Intelligence, Enquire
George Netscher, CEO, SafelyYou
Isaac Wallace, Design Project Manager, ERDMAN
Kathleen Sullivan, VP of Finance and Accounting, Benchmark Senior Living
Kyle Rand, Co-Founder & CEO, Rendever
Laura Fischer, Vice President, Senior Regional Operations, Brookdale Senior Living
Nick Nemer, Vice President Sales & Marketing, LifeLoop
Nikki Jo Olsen, Corporate Resident Enrichment Director, Avenida Partners
Shelley Li, Regional Director of Operations, West Bay Senior Living
Skilled Nursing News:
Jason Haney, Vice President Operations, American Health Plans, American Health Partners
Jonah Blumenthal, CMO, TypoDuctions | DRIFT
Leor Dimant, Managing Director, Greystone
Kevin McInerney, Chief Personnel Officer and Government Affairs, Legacy Healthcare
TK King, Vice President, Operational Development, EmpRes Healthcare Management, LLC
Toni Fimowicz, National Director of Organizational Development, Villa Healthcare
