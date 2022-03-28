More than 40 entries submitted for the second annual marketing awards program

CHICAGO, March 28, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Aging Media Network (AMN) is proud to announce the winners of the 2022 Aspect Awards. With 42 submissions in the categories of Home Health & Home Care, Hospice & Palliative Care, Senior Housing & Senior Living, Skilled Nursing (SNF), and Behavioral Health, the scope of creativity is broader than ever before.

The program was judged by eight individuals from across the care continuum, with expertise in sales, marketing and public relations. Entries were evaluated based on creativity, style and impact, quality, and goals and results. Each industry/category received first, second and third place decisions, classified by entries submitted among either vendors or providers.

"As the senior care industry approaches a post-pandemic future, marketing and advertising will play key roles in recovery across the continuum. The focus is shifting back to growth, occupancy and census, and this year's Aspect Awards entries took an innovative lens to that change," said George Yedinak, Executive Vice President of Aging Media Network.

Participation from national, regional and local companies, as well as an array of creative agencies, makes the Aspect Awards a powerful benchmark for longevity marketing and creative strategy in 2022.

Introducing the 2022 Winners in alphabetical order, sorted by industry and category:

BEHAVIORAL HEALTH

Multimedia Campaign:    

Provider

Winner: Sheppard Pratt

Rebranding (Before and After):                            

Vendor

Winner: Dreamscape Marketing, LLC    

HOME HEALTH & HOME CARE

Digital Display / PPC Campaign:

Vendor

Winner: GA Creative

Multimedia Campaign:

Provider

Winner: Griswold Home Care

Second Place: American Advantage Home Care, Inc

Vendor

Winner: Skedulo

Second Place: WellSky

Third Place: Axxess

New Brand Launch:

Vendor

Winner: CHAP: Community Health Accreditation Partner

Rebranding (Before and After)

Provider

Winner: Alivia Care Solutions

Second Place: 24 Hour Home Care

Third Place: Innovive Health

Social Media Campaign:

Provider

Winner: Sonas Home Healthcare

Second Place: GT Independence

Video or TV Campaign:

Provider

Winner: Sonas Home Healthcare

Vendor

Winner: Axxess - Clinician of the Year Award

Second Place: Axxess - Nurses Week

HOSPICE & PALLIATIVE CARE

Multimedia Campaign:

Provider

Winner: Bluegrass Care Navigators

Vendor

Winner: Maxwell Healthcare Associates

New Brand Launch:

Provider

Winner: Alivia Care of Georgia

Social Media Campaign:

Provider

Winner: St. Croix Hospice

SENIOR HOUSING & SENIOR LIVING

Digital Display / PPC Campaign:

Provider

Winner: Discovery Senior Living - SHINE a Light on Memory Care

Second Place: Discovery Senior Living - A Place to Grow

Multimedia Campaign:

Provider

Winner: ProMedica Senior Living

Second Place: Moceri Companies

Third Place: Presbyterian Senior Living

Vendor

Winner: Werremeyer Creative

Second Place: Unidine Corporation

Third Place: Attane

New Brand Launch:

Provider

Winner: English Meadows

Vendor

Winner: Angell Marketing

Print, Direct Mail & Billboard Campaign:

Provider

Winner: Discovery Senior Living

Vendor

Winner: Angell Marketing

Rebranding (Before and After):

Provider

Winner: Senior Lifestyle

Second Place: Koelsch Communities

Vendor

Winner: Angell Marketing

Video or TV Campaign:

Provider

Winner: Belmont Village Senior Living

Second Place: John Knox Village of Florida, Inc.

Third Place: Covenant Living Communities and Services

SKILLED NURSING (SNF)

Audio / Radio / Podcast Campaign

Provider

Winner: Villa Healthcare

Multimedia Campaign:

Vendor

Winner: Adelman Law Firm

Rebranding (Before and After):

Provider

Winner: Ciena Healthcare

To view all of the winners, visit https://aspectawards.agingmedia.com

About Aging Media Network

Aging Media Network is an innovative publishing company based in Chicago, Illinois, and is the publisher of Senior Housing News, Home Health Care News, Hospice News, Skilled Nursing News, and Behavioral Health Business.

Media Contact

George Yedinak, Aging Media Network, 3122682420, awards@agingmedia.com

 

SOURCE Aging Media Network

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.