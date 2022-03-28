More than 40 entries submitted for the second annual marketing awards program
CHICAGO, March 28, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Aging Media Network (AMN) is proud to announce the winners of the 2022 Aspect Awards. With 42 submissions in the categories of Home Health & Home Care, Hospice & Palliative Care, Senior Housing & Senior Living, Skilled Nursing (SNF), and Behavioral Health, the scope of creativity is broader than ever before.
The program was judged by eight individuals from across the care continuum, with expertise in sales, marketing and public relations. Entries were evaluated based on creativity, style and impact, quality, and goals and results. Each industry/category received first, second and third place decisions, classified by entries submitted among either vendors or providers.
"As the senior care industry approaches a post-pandemic future, marketing and advertising will play key roles in recovery across the continuum. The focus is shifting back to growth, occupancy and census, and this year's Aspect Awards entries took an innovative lens to that change," said George Yedinak, Executive Vice President of Aging Media Network.
Participation from national, regional and local companies, as well as an array of creative agencies, makes the Aspect Awards a powerful benchmark for longevity marketing and creative strategy in 2022.
Introducing the 2022 Winners in alphabetical order, sorted by industry and category:
BEHAVIORAL HEALTH
Multimedia Campaign:
Provider
Winner: Sheppard Pratt
Rebranding (Before and After):
Vendor
Winner: Dreamscape Marketing, LLC
HOME HEALTH & HOME CARE
Digital Display / PPC Campaign:
Vendor
Winner: GA Creative
Multimedia Campaign:
Provider
Winner: Griswold Home Care
Second Place: American Advantage Home Care, Inc
Vendor
Winner: Skedulo
Second Place: WellSky
Third Place: Axxess
New Brand Launch:
Vendor
Winner: CHAP: Community Health Accreditation Partner
Rebranding (Before and After)
Provider
Winner: Alivia Care Solutions
Second Place: 24 Hour Home Care
Third Place: Innovive Health
Social Media Campaign:
Provider
Winner: Sonas Home Healthcare
Second Place: GT Independence
Video or TV Campaign:
Provider
Winner: Sonas Home Healthcare
Vendor
Winner: Axxess - Clinician of the Year Award
Second Place: Axxess - Nurses Week
HOSPICE & PALLIATIVE CARE
Multimedia Campaign:
Provider
Winner: Bluegrass Care Navigators
Vendor
Winner: Maxwell Healthcare Associates
New Brand Launch:
Provider
Winner: Alivia Care of Georgia
Social Media Campaign:
Provider
Winner: St. Croix Hospice
SENIOR HOUSING & SENIOR LIVING
Digital Display / PPC Campaign:
Provider
Winner: Discovery Senior Living - SHINE a Light on Memory Care
Second Place: Discovery Senior Living - A Place to Grow
Multimedia Campaign:
Provider
Winner: ProMedica Senior Living
Second Place: Moceri Companies
Third Place: Presbyterian Senior Living
Vendor
Winner: Werremeyer Creative
Second Place: Unidine Corporation
Third Place: Attane
New Brand Launch:
Provider
Winner: English Meadows
Vendor
Winner: Angell Marketing
Print, Direct Mail & Billboard Campaign:
Provider
Winner: Discovery Senior Living
Vendor
Winner: Angell Marketing
Rebranding (Before and After):
Provider
Winner: Senior Lifestyle
Second Place: Koelsch Communities
Vendor
Winner: Angell Marketing
Video or TV Campaign:
Provider
Winner: Belmont Village Senior Living
Second Place: John Knox Village of Florida, Inc.
Third Place: Covenant Living Communities and Services
SKILLED NURSING (SNF)
Audio / Radio / Podcast Campaign
Provider
Winner: Villa Healthcare
Multimedia Campaign:
Vendor
Winner: Adelman Law Firm
Rebranding (Before and After):
Provider
Winner: Ciena Healthcare
To view all of the winners, visit https://aspectawards.agingmedia.com
About Aging Media Network
Aging Media Network is an innovative publishing company based in Chicago, Illinois, and is the publisher of Senior Housing News, Home Health Care News, Hospice News, Skilled Nursing News, and Behavioral Health Business.
