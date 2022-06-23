Aging Media Network showcases exemplary character and performance of frontline care professionals from across the continuum in its new Frontline Honors program.

CHICAGO, June 23, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Aging Media Network (AMN) is proud to announce the Frontline Honors Class of 2022. With nominations in the categories of Home Health & Home Care, Hospice & Palliative Care, Senior Housing & Senior Living, Skilled Nursing (SNF), and Behavioral Health, the program showcases exemplary character and performance of frontline workers across the care continuum.

"In the face of labor shortages, burnout and in-person restrictions, frontline care workers have kept the senior living and care industries in motion, providing a stable foundation for recovery." said George Yedinak, Executive Vice President of Aging Media Network. "We are excited to announce the Frontline Honors Class of 2022, which showcases individuals who have put patients, residents, and their team members ahead of themselves to help their organizations thrive."

Nominations from national, regional and local companies make the Frontline Honors a key benchmark for care delivery standards as the industry evolves.

Introducing the Frontline Honors Class of 2022 in alphabetical order, sorted by industry:

Behavioral Health

  • John Lee - Medical Director, MIND 24-7

 

Home Health & Home Care

  • Keith Bailey - Field Provider Paramedic, MedArrive Inc.
  • Cathy Creevey - Home Health Aide, BAYADA Home Health Care
  • Lesia Donalson - Clinical Auditor/Educator, Adoration Home Health
  • Sidratu "Sidi" Kamara - Caregiver, Capital City Nurses
  • Ariel McClean - Caregiver, 24 Hour Home Care
  • Sally Okai-Koi - Caregiver, Alliance Homecare
  • Deloris Witcher - Caregiver (PCA), Care Advantage

 

Hospice & Palliative Care

 

  • Caitlin Berry - Registered Nurse, Hospice, Advocate Aurora Health
  • Renee Firestone - Palliative Clinical Coordinator, Intrepid USA Healthcare Services
  • Kasie Flatt, RN - Case Manager, Cherish - Hospice
  • Jamie Hanson - Regional Director of Clinical Operations, St. Croix Hospice
  • Richard Honzel - Hospice Admission Nurse, Angels Grace Hospice, LLC

 

Senior Housing & Senior Living

 

  • Jackie Banks - Executive Director, Pacifica Senior Living
  • Jamie Barcomb - Licensed Practical Nurse, Senior Lifestyle - The Sheridan at Cooper City
  • Michael Donnelly - Engage Life Program Instructor, Atria Senior Living
  • Deborah Grella - Receptionist, Atria Senior Living
  • Roxanne Hocog - Med Tech / Caregiver, Senior Lifestyle - Orchard Pointe
  • Octavia Holiday-Jones - Concierge, Priority Life Care, LLC
  • Tyler Iverson - Caregiver, The Springs Living
  • Essence Kinard - Memory Care Resident Care Aide, Senior Lifestyle - Sage Harbor at Baywinde
  • Tammy Logan - Lead Caregiver, Belmont Village Senior Living
  • Lena Robinson - Lead CNA/Medication Technician, Benchmark Senior Living

Skilled Nursing

  • Mary Baker, APRN - Nurse Practitioner, Advocate Aurora Health
  • Enian Biti - Physical Therapy Assistant, Concept Rehab
  • Wanda Easter - CNA Supervisor, Nature Trail Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center
  • Janean Fegler - Therapy Program Manager, Concept Rehab
  • Wendy McFarland - Housekeeping Supervisor, Pottsville Rehabilitation and Nursing Center
  • Stephanie Mullin, RN - Unit Manager, Pottsville Rehabilitation and Nursing Center
  • Tawnya Pionk    - Director of Nursing, Senatobia Health and Rehabilitation

To view all of the Honorees, visit https://frontlinehonors.agingmedia.com/class-of-2022

Congratulations to the Class of 2022!

About Aging Media Network

Aging Media Network is an innovative publishing company based in Chicago, Illinois, and is the publisher of Senior Housing News, Home Health Care News, Skilled Nursing News, Hospice News, and Behavioral Health Business.

