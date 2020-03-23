NEW YORK, March 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --
Report Scope:
The study scope includes key agricultural biotechnology tools (i.e., next-generation DNA sequencing, biochips, RNA interference, synthetic biology tools and gene editing tools); synthetic biology-enabled chemicals and biofuels; biotech seeds; and biologicals.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p0958100/?utm_source=PRN
The analyst analyzes these technologies and products to determine present and future market sizes, and to forecast growth from 2019 through 2024. The report also discusses industry strategic alliances, industry structures, competitive dynamics, patent status and market driving forces.
The analyst provides in-depth coverage of the agricultural biotechnology industry structure, including genomics technology providers (e.g., genome editing, NGS and microarray companies); major seed companies; biotech trait companies; synthetic biology tools companies; companies developing plant feedstocks; and agricultural biologicals companies. It provides an in-depth analysis of major industry acquisitions and alliances during 2018 and 2019.
Ninety-six agricultural and biotechnology companies are profiled in this report.
Report Includes:
- 32 data tables and 60 additional tables
- Detailed review of the global markets for agricultural biotechnology and other emerging technologies
- Analyses of the global market trends with data from 2018 to 2019, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2024
- Discussion of key agricultural biotechnology tools such as next generation DNA sequencing, biochips, RNA interference, synthetic biology tools and genome editing tools, and assaying their role in enhancing the marketplace
- Underlying market opportunities for biotechnology tools, genomic-enabled products, and biotech seeds enhancing growth for the coming five years
- Key merger and acquisitions, joint ventures, and alliances within the large biotechnology companies, allowing them to participate in the upside of new genomics technologies that will enhance their breeding, seed development, and biologics programs
- Company profiles of market leading participants, Ajinomoto Co. Inc., Basf AG, Cibus Inc., Novozymes A/S, Oxford Nanopore Technologies Ltd., and Qiagen NV
Summary:
Global megatrends are driving the need for higher agricultural yields, creating strong tailwinds for innovative seed traits and biological pesticides and stimulants.World population growth, coupled with rising incomes, lead to consumption of higher-quality foods, including meat.
This, in turn, creates higher consumption of feed crops, including maize, soy and wheat. At the same time, the total acreage of arable land available for producing crops is under pressure from a range of forces, including growing populations, urbanization and global warming.
These global forces are creating leverage in the industry to increase productivity and crop yields.Biotechnology provides strategic tools to the agricultural industry to meet these market demands.
This report examines the role of these technologies in agriculture and quantifies their market impact.
Reasons for Doing the Study
Agriculture is a fundamental and strategic component for a country.As a result, agricultural technologies provide competitive geographic advantage and are highly desirable.
Biotechnologies address the pressing industry need for higher crop yields and other desirable traits. Agricultural biotechnology is a key and growing component of the global agriculture industry and is thus of interest to a wide audience.
This report seeks to provide a qualitative and quantitative description of the agricultural biotechnology industry so that emerging market opportunities can be identified and exploited by the reader.The report does this by examining the main product applications and markets, thereby helping companies to prioritize product opportunities and strategic opportunities.
The report highlights key market and industry trends, as well as quantifying the main market segments, in order to help the reader better understand industry structure and changes occurring in the industry.
Rapid changes in technology-intensive fields such as DNA sequencing, gene editing and synthetic biology are driving new products and applications in agriculture.These developments create unique market opportunities.
This report analyzes these trends and their impact on future markets for agricultural products.
Based on these market and technology dynamics, it is especially timely to examine the agricultural biotechnology industry.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p0958100/?utm_source=PRN
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com
US: (339)-368-6001
Intl: +1 339-368-6001