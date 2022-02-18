HAWKESBURY, Ontario, Feb. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- AgriMedysis Corporation. (the "Company" or "AgriMedysis") AgriMedysis is advancing in psychedelic and medicinal mushroom research & development. We are targeting novel pharmaceutical formulations as we are focused on:
- AgriMedysis is launching through pharmaceutical collaboration (psychedelic mushroom based) clinical trials and products into jurisdictions where AgriMedysis is not a banned substance. Jurisdictions include Jamaica, Netherlands & Brazil.
- Structuring a large IP portfolio around key indications, delivery mechanism, infusion & emulsification processes, and extraction methods for the pharmaceutical sector.
- Research has found that certain medicinal mushrooms may protect against dementia, reduce mild symptoms of anxiety and depression, and help repair nerve damage. Certain mushroom species may also have strong immune-boosting abilities and have shown the ability to lower the risk of heart disease, cancer, ulcers, and diabetes in animals.
- Medicinal mushrooms may stimulate innate immune cells, such as monocytes, natural killer cells, and dendritic cells.
- Medicinal mushrooms have been examined in-depth in clinical studies and many of their health benefits have been proven although much more studies need to be conducted on humans to fully unlock their potential
- Sales of medicinal mushrooms through nutraceutical form factors are 100% legal globally and the overall market is expected to exceed US$7B in sales annually by 2025
- AgriMedysis has developed a method for Isolation, Identification and Standardization of API. Our validation of yield for water-solvent extract vs other technics and a library of leads: Psilocybin, Psilocin, tryptamine, alkaloids.
About AgriMedysis Corporation.
AgriMedysis specializes in the contract services, commercialization, and development of evidence-based consume products for the healthcare, fungi, psilocybin, and organic markets.
For more information, visit: http://www.agrimedysis.com
