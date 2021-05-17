CENTENNIAL, Colo., May 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- After two years of development, ATEX Financial, LTD announces the launch of an operational and financial metrics dashboard exclusively offered through the American Hospital Association. The AHA Vitality Index is a cloud-based, benchmarking solution powered by aggregated, de-identified claims data that comes directly from hospitals.
The AHA Vitality Index is divided into four quadrants to help hospitals answers these questions:
Velocity – Are your claims paid faster than your peers?
Variety – Are payers reimbursing for your severity compared to other payers?
Volatility – Do payers deny you the same compared to your peers?
Value – Is your reimbursement fair and equitable?
"By providing AHA members visibility into metrics related to denials, reimbursement and claims processing, we are helping them identify where to focus their improvement strategies," says Gloria Kupferman, Chief Data Strategy Officer, AHA. "AHA Vitality Index is a solution that is central to our mission of helping our members improve performance in order to enhance care delivery."
Founded by entrepreneurs looking to disrupt the healthcare industry, ATEX created a data CO-OP for hospitals whereby they can voluntarily submit their raw claims data to be analyzed with the results anonymously shared with each other. Hospitals can see how they perform related to their peers, understand opportunities for improvement, and deploy critical resources to make the greatest impact.
"The hospital field continues to be challenged by fragmented data. Hospitals need to unite and anonymously aggregate their claims to answer questions that were previously thought as unanswerable," said Tim Estes, Co-CEO.
"Hospitals need access to unbiased metrics to know what 'Better' is." Travis Gentry, Co-CEO explains, "The AHA Vitality Index provides hospitals with metrics based on data directly from hospitals. The chain of custody is never broken, and no third-party data is ever used. This is data from hospitals for hospitals."
About the American Hospital Association
The American Hospital Association (AHA) is a not-for-profit association of health care provider organizations and individuals that are committed to the health improvement of their communities. The AHA advocates on behalf of our nearly 5,000 member hospitals, health systems and other health care organizations, our clinician partners – including more than 270,000 affiliated physicians, 2 million nurses and other caregivers – and the 43,000 health care leaders who belong to our professional membership groups. Founded in 1898, the AHA provides insight and education for health care leaders and is a source of information on health care issues and trends. For more information, visit the AHA website.
About ATEX FINANCIAL
ATEX Financial, LTD is an innovative technology company leveraging aggregated and de-identified claim and remittance information. ATEX currently offers four platforms: VITALITY – Benchmarking and Analytics; INSIGHT – Transparency Compliance, INSIGHT+ – Patient Estimation, and CLARITY – Valuation and custody management for asset-based lending.
