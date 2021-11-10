OMAHA, Neb., Nov. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Right at Home, the international in-home senior care franchise with 26 years of experience and more than 600 locations worldwide, is celebrating Veterans Day by recognizing veteran franchisees, caregivers and clients. Veterans make strong franchisees because they are able to apply their leadership skills and attention to detail to operating a business. Caregivers who are veterans demonstrate their ability to follow procedures and practices of this mission-driven career, while making a difference in the communities in which they live and serve. With Veterans Day approaching, Right at Home is placing a special emphasis on the vital role its veteran owners and caregivers play in the continued success of the brand.
Franchisee Mike Steiner, a second-generation Navy veteran, owns a Right at Home franchise in his town of Grayslake, Illinois. Steiner believes his military experience made him a successful Right at Home business owner.
Steiner always knew he wanted to be in the business of helping others—like his father who was a Navy physician; however, it wasn't until Steiner returned home from his military service and helped take care of his mom, stepmom and great aunt as they aged that he was introduced to the in-home senior care field. He immediately knew it was the perfect fit for the skill sets he learned in the military.
"The military helped shape me," said Steiner. "I have 15 years of experience in project management and in leading teams to be successful. I always knew I could be a successful business owner if I used the skills I learned while in the Navy. And what I don't know about running a business, the franchising system offers help with."
Steiner also encourages veterans to consider business ownership. Veterans' experience with focusing on the details and commitment to quality, as well as their appreciation of the importance of comradery and working with diverse groups of people, sets them apart from the crowd. They can play a role in a bigger system, such as Right at Home, that makes a difference in senior care.
Besides veteran franchise owners, veteran caregivers are an important part of Right at Home. Seraphenea Alexander-Brennan is one example. Her military experience has equipped her to inspire and care for other veterans. Alexander-Brennan, who currently serves as a Right at Home caregiver within the Bloomington, Minnesota, community, has a passion for providing assistance and care to seniors, veterans and adults with disabilities who want to continue to live independently.
In 1999, Alexander-Brennan enlisted in the U.S. Navy. She served as a Seaman on the USS JFK from 1999 to 2002. In 2004, she was honorably discharged from the Navy and went to work as a caregiver in Ireland. Her passion for helping others, especially veterans, is why she entered a career in caregiving. For more than two years, she has been a caregiver at the Bloomington Right at Home office owned by Paul Blom and Bob White. Blom and White recognize Alexander-Brennan for the amazing companionship and personal care she provides for all of the clients whom she serves.
"Seraphenea is the type of caregiver who can be sent to any client and they will love her," says Blom. "She's not just a great caregiver — she is an amazing team player, and she follows through on every administrative aspect of the role and interacts professionally with our support team in the office. She is truly dependable, caring, consistent and versatile."
