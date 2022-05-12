Two Allegheny Health Network (AHN) hospitals have been awarded "A" grades in The Leapfrog Group's spring 2022 survey, a national report that recognizes hospitals for the quality and safety of the care they provide to patients.
PITTSBURGH, May 12, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Two Allegheny Health Network (AHN) hospitals have been awarded "A" grades in The Leapfrog Group's spring 2022 survey, a national report that recognizes hospitals for the quality and safety of the care they provide to patients.
The Leapfrog Group is a national nonprofit organization committed to improving health care quality and safety for patients and purchasers. The twice-annual "Safety Grade" report assigns an A, B, C, D, or F grade to hospitals across the country, based on their performance in preventing medical errors, injuries, accidents, infections, and other harm to patients in their care.
In the report, issued this week, AHN's Allegheny General Hospital (AGH) and Saint Vincent Hospital both received "A" grades.
"At AHN, our caregivers take pride in providing the safest and highest quality of care possible for patients," said Brian Parker, MD, AHN's Chief Quality Officer. "These 'A' grades speak to our culture of quality and safety, and our team's commitment to providing remarkable experiences for all who entrust us with their care."
The Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade uses up to 27 measures of publicly available hospital safety data to assign grades to more than 2,900 U.S. acute-care hospitals, twice per year. The Hospital Safety Grade's methodology is peer-reviewed, and the results are free to the public.
As AHN's flagship academic medical center, AGH is a leading provider of advanced critical care and home to some of the nation's premier institutes for cancer care, cardiovascular medicine and surgery, neurosurgery, orthopaedic surgery, trauma and organ transplantation, among other specialties.
AHN Saint Vincent is a full-service tertiary hospital that provides the greater Erie County region with access to comprehensive health care services, including obstetrics and gynecologic surgery, cancer care, cardiovascular care, neurosurgery and orthopaedic surgery, among other specialties.
"At a time when hospitals everywhere have been experiencing enormous challenges in recruiting and retaining clinical and support staff in every discipline, we could not be prouder of or more grateful to our physicians, nurses and team members at every level for the exceptional work they do every day to help us meet the highest standards of excellence in the care we provide," said Cynthia Hundorfean, AHN's president and CEO.
To view the complete list of Pennsylvania hospital Leapfrog grades, visit
http://www.hospitalsafetygrade.org.
Media Contact
JoAnne Clobus, Allegheny Health Network, 724-651-3205, joanne.clobus@highmarkhealth.org
SOURCE Allegheny Health Network