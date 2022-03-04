PITTSBURGH, March 4, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Since opening last fall, Allegheny Health Network (AHN) Wexford Hospital has been lauded for its high quality, close-to-home care for patients north of Pittsburgh. Now, the state-of-the-art, 345,000-square-foot facility and those who helped bring it to life are being recognized with a 2021 Building Excellence Award from the Master Builders' Association of Western Pennsylvania (MBA). Gilbane/Massaro served as the project's contractor, and HKS Architects & IKM Incorporated as the architects.
The MBA Building Excellence Awards are the highest and most sought after annual commercial construction industry awards in Western Pennsylvania. AHN Wexford was recognized in the category for new construction projects over $25 million. The hospital's president, Allan Klapper, MD, and representatives from the partnering construction organizations were recently presented with the award at a ceremony held in Pittsburgh.
"It was a great honor to work alongside so many talented and dedicated individuals over the last several years to help design and build Wexford Hospital, including the project's contractors, engineers, architects and laborers, as well as AHN health care professionals at every level," said Dr. Klapper. "On behalf of all of our caregivers and staff, we congratulate Gilbane/Massaro, HKS and IKM on this well-deserved recognition and thank them for delivering a world-class facility from which we now have the privilege of providing world-class care to our patients."
Located along U.S. Route 19 in Pine Township and connected to the AHN Wexford Health + Wellness Pavilion, AHN Wexford includes a 24-bed emergency department with pediatric-capable rooms and dedicated pediatric hospitalists; state-of-the-art operating rooms with minimally invasive robotic surgery capabilities; cardiac catheterization lab and hybrid OR for advanced surgical procedures; short-stay observation unit; adult intensive care unit; advanced diagnostic imaging; and more.
The all-private, 160-bed hospital brings a full range of high-quality, innovative health care services to residents of communities north of Pittsburgh, including comprehensive women's and infants' care and the only labor & delivery unit based in northern Allegheny County. AHN Wexford has proudly welcomed more than 400 babies since opening. The hospital also offers specialty care in cancer, neurology, bariatrics, breast surgery, plastic surgery, general and colorectal surgery, cardiology, radiology, gastroenterology, interventional radiology, urology, rheumatology, endocrinology and orthopaedics, among other disciplines. To learn more, visit http://www.ahn.org/wexford.
###
About Allegheny Health Network
Allegheny Health Network (AHN.org) is an integrated healthcare delivery system serving the greater Western Pennsylvania region. The Network is composed of 14 hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, Health + Wellness Pavilions, an employed physician organization, home and community-based health services, a research institute and a group purchasing organization. The Network provides patients with access to a complete spectrum of advanced medical services, including nationally recognized programs for primary and emergency care, cardiovascular disease, cancer care, orthopedic surgery, neurology and neurosurgery, women's health, diabetes and more. AHN employs approximately 21,000 people, has more than 2,600 physicians on its medical staff and serves as a clinical campus for Drexel University College of Medicine and the Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine.
