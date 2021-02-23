EDMOND, Okla., Feb. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- AHS Staffing, LLC ("AHS"), an American Health Staffing Group company, and ARCpoint Labs ("ARCpoint"), a third-party diagnostic testing company, are entering into an expanded partnership that will include the fulfillment of various lab positions centered around COVID-19 testing and vaccination.
"We are proud to partner with ARCpoint Labs during this challenging time. It is so important for all communities to have access to COVID-19 viral and antibody testing, as well as vaccinations, and we are committed to assisting ARCpoint in their efforts to provide that," AHS President Brent Bormaster said.
AHS will provide staffing support to ARCpoint Labs facilities nationwide, extending its current partnership that helps connect healthcare professionals to labs in need of additional employees to administer a wide variety of testing options.
"As the need for testing ebbs and flows, so do the staffing requirements at each of our labs," says ARCpoint Franchise Group CEO John Constantine. "As we look ahead to more COVID testing options entering the market, in addition to potentially servicing our local communities with vaccine distribution from coast to coast, we anticipate an even greater demand for ARCpoint's services, and we are grateful for a partner like AHS to ensure our labs are properly staffed at all times."
ARCpoint Labs currently offers viral and antibody testing for COVID-19, along with dozens of other tests for DNA, pregnancy, STDs, drugs and alcohol, DOT compliance, and other general health & wellness needs. ARCpoint hopes to eventually help distribute COVID-19 vaccines as well. "We've been living in this COVID testing world for almost a year now, and we've been able to streamline the process quite a bit," says Constantine. "We welcome the opportunity to jump in and help distribute vaccines in all of the communities we serve. With the help of AHS Staffing, we know we'll be ready."
ABOUT ARCPOINT LABS
ARCpoint Labs is a trusted industry leader, committed to providing accurate, reliable and cost-effective testing solutions for consumers, businesses and physicians nationwide. As one of the fastest-growing third-party testing companies, ARCpoint currently offers drug, alcohol, DNA and clinical testing solutions at more than 100 locations across the U.S., and continues to innovate and expand its offerings to better meet the needs of the communities it serves. http://www.arcpointlabs.com
ABOUT AMERICAN HEALTH STAFFING GROUP
AHSG is a national and diversified healthcare staffing platform, serving 2,500+ endpoints across health systems, hospitals, and outpatient clinics in all 50 states. Headquartered in Edmond, Oklahoma and with additional offices in Michigan, Oregon, South Carolina and Texas, AHSG's six divisions span across high growth and resilient segments of healthcare staffing including nursing, allied health, pharmacy, interim leadership, dialysis, and technology. AHSG is a portfolio company of BelHealth Investment Partners, LLC. http://www.theahsg.com
