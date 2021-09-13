TRAVERSE CITY, Mich., Sept. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- AHSA, a pioneer in healthcare workforce solutions and MSP, announced today that it has been awarded the 2021 Best in Staffing Award from ClearlyRated for outstanding client service in the healthcare staffing industry.
"It's an honor to be given this award from ClearlyRated that highlights our top priority here at AHSA, which is the timely, thoughtful service that we provide our clients. As this industry continues to pivot to digital solutions, it's clear that our clients still desire partnership and trust from us," Fanie Pieterse, Senior Vice President said.
AHSA surveyed its clients in late July through ClearlyRated and its proprietary, independent research platform. According to the responses received, AHSA garnered feedback that far surpasses industry averages:
1. 78% of AHSA clients responded with satisfaction scores of 9 or 10 out of 10. The industry average is 38%.
2. 100% of survey responses said the AHSA team:
- Resolved issues in a timely manner
- Treated them well and with respect
- Created a satisfactory experience with their designated client service representative.
"After one of the most turbulent years in modern history, winners of the 2021 Best of Staffing award have proven their commitment to go above and beyond in support of their clients and placed talent," said ClearlyRated's CEO and Founder, Eric Gregg. "These service leaders have demonstrated their capacity to be agile, to be precise, and to prioritize the client and talent experience above all else. It is my honor to celebrate and showcase the 2021 Best of Staffing winners alongside feedback from their actual clients and placed talent on ClearlyRated.com!"
About AHSA:
Founded in 2003, AHSA, an American Health Staffing Group ("AHSG") company, delivers healthcare workforce solutions to streamline and simplify the way healthcare organizations procure and manage supplemental staffing. AHSA offers healthcare clients a single point of contact solution to access a strategic, aggregated network of more than 200 of the best staffing agencies in the U.S. brought together under one contract.
As a pioneer in the healthcare Managed Service Provider and VMS industry, AHSA was the first MSP to provide a VMS solution for physician staffing, in addition to nursing, allied health and non-clinical workforce solutions to its client facilities. This distinguishes AHSA as a comprehensive, vendor-neutral solution for any healthcare facility searching for a MSP/VMS.
About ClearlyRated
Rooted in satisfaction research for professional service firms, ClearlyRated utilizes a Net Promoter® Score survey program to help professional service firms measure their service experience, build online reputation, and differentiate on service quality. Learn more at https://www.clearlyrated.com/solutions/.
About Best of Staffing
ClearlyRated's Best of Staffing® Award is the only award in the U.S. and Canada that recognizes staffing agencies that have proven superior service quality based entirely on ratings provided by their clients and placed talent. Award winners are showcased by city and area of expertise on ClearlyRated.com—an online business directory that helps buyers of professional services find service leaders and vet prospective firms with the help of validated ratings and testimonials.
