NEW YORK, April 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AllazoHealth, a healthcare technology company that uses artificial intelligence to make a positive impact on individual patient behavior, has released an analysis that shows a growing gap in medication adherence between patient groups since the COVID-19 pandemic arrived.
"AllazoHealth has reviewed a subset of our clients' data to understand the effects on medication access after the rapid spread of COVID-19 in the United States," said Clifford Jones, AllazoHealth CEO. "Of particular significance is the change in percentage of patients who refill their prescriptions late. Comparing late refill rates for patients who are at high-risk of non-adherence vs. low-risk patients reveals a widening gap after the pandemic arrived."
For both high-risk and low-risk populations, fewer patients filled their prescriptions late post-COVID-19. However, the gap between high- and low-risk patients has increased from 14% to 20%.
What does this mean for health plans and pharmacies?
"Despite the disruption caused by the coronavirus pandemic, health plans and pharmacies must attempt to engage with the high-risk patients who need the most support," said Clifford Jones. "Patient engagement can take many forms; for example, helping the patient sign up for a home delivery service or converting their next fill to a longer days-supply."
About AllazoHealth
AllazoHealth uses artificial intelligence to make a positive impact on individual patient behavior. We optimize medication adherence and quality outcomes for pharmaceutical companies, payers, and pharmacies. Our AI engine targets individual patients with the right intervention, the right message, at the right time.
