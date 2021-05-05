TORONTO, May 5, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Speed, quality, and cost of drug development depend on the robust clinical trial design, targeted patient selection and optimal efficacy assessments. Imaging is increasingly used in clinical trials to improve success rate and reveal early evidence of treatment impact.
In this webinar, speakers from IAG, Image Analysis Group will present its proprietary cloud-based platform DYNAMIKA and show how it can increase efficiencies of traditional radiological reviews while integrating the best of advanced quantitative image analysis in clinical trials.
They will show how the flow of an imaging part of a clinical trial improves when operational teams can take advantage of automated data de-identification, built-in audit trail and notification system, automated quality control, and seamless workflows for all trial stakeholders.
Their therapeutic experts will show case studies of early drug evidence, trial enrichment and advanced treatment efficacy assessments from phase I-IV trials in oncology, neurology, and rheumatology.
What you will learn?
- De-risking clinical trials and accelerating drug development through efficient central imaging data management and centralized review
- Powering your trial with DYNAMIKA in a global multi-centre trial setting and delivering complex imaging trials
- AI-powered controls over your image data quality and radiological reviews
- Insight into the advanced data analytics / advanced quantitative approaches and their impact on the efficacy data
This webinar will be interesting to those who are responsible for clinical trials operations, design of clinical trial protocols, imaging biomarker selection, patient recruitment and overall success of clinical programs.
- Dr. Olga Kubassova, CEO;
- Prof. Jamshid Dehmeshki, CTO;
- Prof. Mikael Boesen, MD, PhD, Head of Musculoskeletal Research; and
- Prof. Sotirios Bisdas, MD, PhD, Head of Neuro-Oncology and Neurology,
for the live webinar on Friday, May 21, 2021 at 12pm EDT (5pm BST/UK).
For more information, or to register for this event, visit AI and Cloud – Power of Modern Trial Infrastructure for Accelerated Drug Development.
ABOUT IAG, IMAGE ANALYSIS GROUP
IAG, Image Analysis Group is a leading medical imaging expert company driving the use of quantitative imaging as an early evidence for drug development. We improve speed and reproducibility of radiological reviews with Computer-Aided workflows and bring smart often AI driven methodologies to extract the full spectrum of information from medical images. Thus, giving biotech or pharma companies early powerful efficacy data in clinical trials.
ABOUT XTALKS
Xtalks, powered by Honeycomb Worldwide Inc., is a leading provider of educational webinars to the global life science, food and medical device community. Every year, thousands of industry practitioners (from life science, food and medical device companies, private & academic research institutions, healthcare centers, etc.) turn to Xtalks for access to quality content. Xtalks helps Life Science professionals stay current with industry developments, trends and regulations. Xtalks webinars also provide perspectives on key issues from top industry thought leaders and service providers.
