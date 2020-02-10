Mammograms of a 49-year-old woman with invasive lobular carcinoma on the right-side breast. A small mass with micro-calcifications on the right-side breast was detected correctly by AI with an abnormality score of 96%. This case was recalled by 7 out of 14 radiologists (4 breast radiologists and 3 general radiologists) initially (without AI) and all 14 radiologists recalled this case correctly with the assistance of AI.