JACKSONVILLE, Fla., July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- A unique intelligent coordinated care system, C3S, is officially releasing its AI-driven platform 1.0, which will allow hospitals, health care providers and health service organizations, nonprofits, legal institutions, and other types of community service organizations to organize services across a variety of professional contexts around the country. The system uses advanced artificial intelligence to link providers into a single cohesive network, allowing multiple sectors to seamlessly communicate and coordinate care both with one another and their clients. This ensures individuals, particularly those in marginalized communities, can get the help they need as quickly as possible.
"People living in marginalized communities often struggle to develop reliable social capital," says Jeffrey Diver, Executive Director of Supports to Encourage Low-Income Families (SELF), Butler County, Ohio's Community Action Agency. "By employing the best technology to bring organizations together, C3S serves as an invaluable, intelligent tool for organizations who want their clients to move to self-sufficiency."
Most service providers must collaborate with other institutions to meet clients' needs. Unfortunately, this means that clients often must go through hours of registration and processing at new agencies, which can add unnecessary stress to their already stressful situations. C3S empowers individuals to access resources via their smartphones.
"It's very user-friendly," says Annette Landesman, Special Programs Manager at SELF, who uses C3S to disburse emergency rent and utility payments. C3S has a country-wide, AI-driven database of service providers, state agencies, and businesses, meaning that a service provider can easily refer their clients to relevant community organizations, even if those organizations have not officially joined the C3S network. The capacity of the AI platform to be customized to meet the needs and visions of organizations and communities--as well as empower individual clients and families--through the use of everyday smartphone technology ensures the relevance of the software today and into the future.
The C3S software is the product of a multi-year journey to apply artificial intelligence and cutting-edge software technology to advance the health and well-being of vulnerable and marginalized communities. By optimizing the capacities of organizations and agencies that serve people on the margins, they hope to empower the unempowered continually.
About C3S
C3S is an intelligent care coordination system and app that leverages technology to improve community service, allowing people and providers to connect more quickly, communicate more efficiently, and locate the resources needed to support marginalized populations for upward mobility. C3S connects patients, healthcare, and social care providers in a single, holistic platform, customized to meet the comprehensive needs of organizations, communities, families, and individuals through everyday smartphone technology.
About SELF
Supports to Encourage Low-Income Families (SELF) helps hard-working individuals find a path to live their dreams and better support their families in the future. SELF's mission is to enhance the quality of life for Butler County residents by impacting the causes of poverty and empowering individuals to achieve, sustain and advocate self-sufficiency.
