SAN DIEGO, June 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Academy of Integrative Health and Medicine (AIHM) Interprofessional Fellowship in Integrative Health & Medicine, a 1000-hour hybrid program for clinicians who aim to become leaders in integrative health and medicine, has expanded its program and is accepting applications for October 2021. Rooted in evidence-based research, the Fellowship was launched in 2016 and blends online learning with clinical immersion experience. Scholarships are available on a limited first come first serve basis in these areas as well as others: licensed providers working with the underserved; allied healthcare professionals; and licensed providers from and/or working with BIPOC communities.
"We encourage healthcare practitioners from a broad range of professions into our program as we know that we can improve healthcare through collaboration and sharing perspectives amongst all providers," said Mimi Guarneri, MD, FACC, ABOIM, Founding AIHM President.
"We provide highly effective tools that can be integrated in their own practice to ultimately have a ripple effect of health and wellness through communities and cities," she added.
Fellows are licensed clinicians or licensed healthcare providers most of whom have their MD or DO or a masters degree. Participants typically become Fellows for continuing education and a meaningful connection to a deeper mission, often helping to address provider burnout and a desire to broaden their sense of purpose.
Nearly 200 graduates of the Fellowship apply their integrative approach to health and medicine in their work nationwide as doctors, nurses, acupuncturists, chiropractors and naturopaths among other professions. The online learning platform provides flexibility to take courses when convenient for the applicant, such as between seeing patients or in the evenings. Immersive experiences include virtual observation and interaction with leaders in Integrative Medicine practicing in a variety of clinical settings. This year's online format allows for even more flexibility for working adult learners and a reduced environmental impact.
The curriculum includes a focus on integrative disease management, clinical immersion and self study, nutrition, botanicals and supplements, environmental and global health and more with courses building on the learning foundation in a progressive manner. Three retreats focus on the community and connection and reinforces the curriculum through experiential sessions in the beginning, middle and end of the program. One clinical immersion experience offers virtual input from expert faculty on actual patient case studies to help address patient needs.
More affordable than similar Fellowship programs in Integrative Health and Medicine, AIHM's Fellowship tuition is approximately $26,000. They offer equitable pricing through scholarships, institutional support, and match programs. Approximately fifty percent of Fellows are eligible for scholarships, with over $1 million awarded to date. Scholarships are based on financial need, work embedded within underserved communities, the cost of living in the state where the applicant lives as well as other factors.
The AIHM Fellowship in Integrative Health & Medicine was unanimously approved by the American Board of Integrative Medicine (ABOIM) committee in 2015. This means that MDs and DOs who successfully complete the Fellowship have satisfied ABOIM Eligibility Requirement 7(1) and are eligible to sit for the ABOIM exam. In March 2021, the AIHM Fellowship was also re-recognized by the Academic Consortium for Integrative Health & Medicine.
The Academy of Integrative Health and Medicine (AIHM) is a global interprofessional integrative health association working to transform health care - body, mind, spirit, community and planet. AIHM has been the leading professional organization for the holistic and integrative community since its formation in 1978. With the recent merger with the Academic Collaborative of Integrative Health (ACIH), the organization has combined forces with the most important pioneers of the integrative health movement for maximum impact. Together, they are creating health and wellness on a global scale through education, collaboration, and building a global movement.
