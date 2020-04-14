NEW YORK, April 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AIkido Pharma Incorporated (Nasdaq: AIKI) today announced that it has secured an exclusive world-wide license for a broad spectrum antiviral drug platform. The licensed technology is a broadly acting pan-viral inhibitory compound with efficacy against multiple viral pathogens. The technology works to inhibit replication of multiple viruses including Influenza virus, SARS-COV (coronavirus), MERS-COV, Ebolavirus and Marburg virus.
Anthony Hayes, CEO of AIkido stated, "This license is a follow up to our March 6, 2020 press release 'Treatment for Coronavirus Optioned by Spherix.' We continue to vet the technology we optioned, but this antiviral drug platform technology we've licensed is broader with more potential applicability, while also coming from the same lead inventors and institution. We are always seeking to acquire the best technology to drive shareholder value. We will continue to investigate the technology covered by our option and we will be providing additional information about this antiviral platform shortly. Working to develop technology to help with the current pandemic, as well as other possible viruses that may impact us in the future, is our goal for this technology."
About AIkido
AIkido was initially formed in 1967 and is a biotechnology company with a diverse portfolio of small-molecule anti-cancer therapeutics. The Company's platform consists of patented technology from leading universities and researchers and we are currently in the process of developing an innovative therapeutic drug platform through strong partnerships with world renowned educational institutions, including The University of Texas at Austin and Wake Forest University. Our diverse pipeline of therapeutics includes therapies for pancreatic cancer, acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL). In addition, we are constantly seeking to grow our pipeline to treat unmet medical needs in oncology
