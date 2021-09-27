CHICAGO, Sept. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Ocean Tomo Transactions, LLC will auction a portfolio of two U.S. patents related to efficient sterilization of viruses, including COVID-19. The technology portfolio provides an air and surface sterilizing mechanism with a dwell time apparatus. This invention can be placed within an environment without adversely affecting people, pets, or plants. The device uses ultraviolet light (ideally UV-C) to sterilize ambient air as it passes through a treatment chamber. The entire portfolio is available through the Ocean Tomo Bid-Ask™ Market, auction lot 147. With the use of these technologies, small units are feasible which will sterilize a variety of locales. The inventions can be used in any place where people gather including education, government, dining, entertainment, corporate, and hospital settings.
To request bidder credentials or further information on this auction or other portfolios on the Ocean Tomo Bid-Ask™ Market, contact Layna Guo lguo@oceantomo.com or +1 312 327 8179.
About Ocean Tomo Bid-Ask™ Market
The Ocean Tomo Bid-Ask Market is an open on-line platform to buy and sell patents. This market is an important step forward, both as a simplified solution for patent transactions as well as a source of information on patent pricing. The Ocean Tomo Bid-Ask Market uniquely combines the efficiency of an online platform with an experienced team of brokers fluent in both English and Mandarin. The market uses standard transaction documents and is open, transparent, and free to view.
Media Contact
Kristi L Stathis, Ocean Tomo, 7732944360, kstathis@oceantomo.com
SOURCE Ocean Tomo