NEW YORK, April 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

Air France and the COVID-19 Virus: Case Study

Summary



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05881538/?utm_source=PRN


COVID-19, commonly referred to as the Coronavirus, is dominating headlines the world over.The travel & tourism sector is suffering significant disruption and the airlines industry is very much impacted.

Air France has not escaped unscathed.

Key Highlights
- Air France is the French flag carrier and, as such, the number one airline in the country. This makes it a key player in terms of connectivity to the most visited country in the world (92.8 million visitors in 2019).
- The future of Air France depends on the length of the COVID-19 crisis. The longer it lasts, the more significantly affected the airline will be.
- However, it benefits from the almost unconditional support from the French government and has already implemented plans to safeguard its cash-flow and prepare the resumption of the activities.
- Moreover, the carrier could capitalize on the potential collapse of a number of smaller airlines to grow its network after the crisis.

Scope
- This report provides insight into how COVID-19 is impacting Air France and looks at how the airline stacks up against key competitors. It also analyzes what the future may hold for France's flag carrier.

Reasons to Buy
- Gain an overview of the current global COVID-19 situation
- Understand the impact that COVID-19 is having on the airline industry
- Assess the impact on Air France
- Understand what the future may hold for France's flag carrier

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05881538/?utm_source=PRN

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________
Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com
US: (339)-368-6001
Intl: +1 339-368-6001

 

Recommended for you

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.