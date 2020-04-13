NEW YORK, April 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --
Air France and the COVID-19 Virus: Case Study
Summary
COVID-19, commonly referred to as the Coronavirus, is dominating headlines the world over.The travel & tourism sector is suffering significant disruption and the airlines industry is very much impacted.
Air France has not escaped unscathed.
Key Highlights
- Air France is the French flag carrier and, as such, the number one airline in the country. This makes it a key player in terms of connectivity to the most visited country in the world (92.8 million visitors in 2019).
- The future of Air France depends on the length of the COVID-19 crisis. The longer it lasts, the more significantly affected the airline will be.
- However, it benefits from the almost unconditional support from the French government and has already implemented plans to safeguard its cash-flow and prepare the resumption of the activities.
- Moreover, the carrier could capitalize on the potential collapse of a number of smaller airlines to grow its network after the crisis.
Scope
- This report provides insight into how COVID-19 is impacting Air France and looks at how the airline stacks up against key competitors. It also analyzes what the future may hold for France's flag carrier.
