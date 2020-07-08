LOS ANGELES, July 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Recent articles such as the Washington Post's "With protective equipment shortages lingering, health facility turn to mask cleaning system," 6 July 2020, and "Protective gear for medical workers begins to run low again," 7 July 2020, AP News, highlight the dire situation that health professionals face when trying to protect their staff and their patients from reusing masks, that were never intended to be reused, and having to develop ad-hoc cleaning methods.
One of the reasons for these shortages is due to purchasing departments mechanically following general internal or insurance provider guidelines and not having an understanding of the new technologies available to them, many of which are superior to the traditional products being used.
Conventionally, hospital and healthcare groups would solely purchase N95 masks with NIOSH rating to protect their workers as that standard gave certain assurances of quality. However, with the COVID pandemic these products are generally not readily available leading to radical solutions, such as an Appendix A ~CDC list~ of emergency use allowed masks which will be disallowed as soon as the pandemic ends or cleaning actual N95 masks with hydrogen peroxide vapor to reuse what has traditionally been a single-use product.
These actions are being taken despite having excellent N95 substantial equivalent options available in the market. As an example, TopTec, a leading South Korean manufacturer, created the Air Queen ( www.airqueen.com ) which uses a highly advanced nano-fibre material to provide extreme protection (in excess of 97% particle filtration) while simultaneously allowing for advanced breathability and comfort. The Air Queen mask is an FDA 510k Approved surgical mask (K172500) with a use indication allowing it to be "worn by operating room personnel during surgical procedures to protect both the surgical patient and the operating room personnel from transfer of microorganism, body fluids and particulate materials."
While Air Queen is not a NIOSH approved mask at this time, due to its use of ear loops as opposed to a double strap, independent research carried out by Nelson Labs confirms that the Air Queen masks provide particle protection far beyond the level afforded by traditional N95 rated products.
Furthermore, wearers of nano-filter surgical masks, specifically Air Queen products, were found to have lower heart rates, lower micro-environment and skin surface temperatures than subjects who wore standard N95 masks while performing similar tasks. Compared to peer group manufacturers, such as 3M, the Air Queen is quantum leap in technology and effectiveness.
Another advantage of the Air Queen is that it can be available at an affordable price for entities such as medical clinics or dental offices which tend to buy in smaller quantities. For more information on options available to these groups please see www.airqueen.com, where you can also find information on the children mask brand- the Airbon.
