AirAvant Medical’s Bongo® Rx is clinically proven to treat symptoms of mild to moderate Obstructive Sleep Apnea (OSA), including loud snoring, caused by blocked air passages. Its simple silicone nasal “pillows,” in contrast to the bulky CPAP machines and masks usually used, are a game-changer in the $3.7 billion global OSA devices market. Bongo Rx is simply inserted in the nostrils during sleep, which creates a seal to keep air flowing as the sleeper breathes in and out.