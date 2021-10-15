LEWES, Del., Oct. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today, AirBox Technologies and ZEP Transports, located in Haymarket Virginia, announce their strategic partnership bringing AirBox Deep into the pharmaceutical market. This partnership addresses the need for a temperature-controlled smart receptacle with real-time readouts over the AirBox Home app to accept deliveries and maintain the proper temperature for sensitive products.
AirBox Technologies specializes in secure, automated, delivery receptacles for home and business including the capability for both ground and drone-delivered packages. They recently introduced their newest product, the AirBox Deep at the Home Delivery World 2021 in Philadelphia, PA.
Discussing the new partnership, CEO Brandon Pargoe says, "I believe the pivot we just made, has us heading directly into the storm, of this post-pandemic spike; solving the immediate need for safe high-security delivery of pharmaceutical and grocery while eliminating package theft. ZEP Transports will offer the AirBox Deep, temperature controlled product, to the pharmaceutical market keeping items cool or frozen up-to 120 hours. It's an exciting time to see innovation and market demand merge together pulling our product to the surface".
Carlos Zepeda, CEO of ZEP Transports, Inc. commented, "I am excited to see this partnership flourish with innovation that helps bring great ideas together for safer, touch-less delivery, to everyone's doorstep, via IoT. Ultimately keeping perishable pharmaceuticals in mint temperature condition without compromising his/her medical prescriptions."
About: ZEP Transports, Inc. is a technology-driven company transporting TEMPERATURE SENSITIVE/TIME CRITICAL PHARMACEUTICALS with transparency from pickup throughout delivery from Washington Dulles, Virginia, New England, Illinois, Tennessee and throughout to as far as Miami, Florida.
About AirBox Technologies
AirBox Technologies, located in Lewes, DE USA creates innovative solutions for the future of autonomous secure package delivery to an end-point address using AirBox Technology.
