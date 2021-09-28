ALBUQUERQUE, N.M., Sept. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- AirCARE1 is proud to announce that they have received renewed accreditation certificates from both the Commission on Accreditation of Medical Transport Systems (CAMTS) and the European Aeromedical Institute (EURAMI). AirCARE1 remains to be only one of two air ambulance providers in the Western Hemisphere to have dual accreditation from both CAMTS & EURAMI. Within the air ambulance industry accreditations are a voluntary evaluation process, it is rare for a provider to seek after and receive two. AirCARE1 believes that by obtaining dual accreditation it demonstrates their commitment to the highest standards of care. These accreditations can give patients and family members peace of mind knowing that AirCARE1 is operating at the highest levels across both patient care and safety.
The accreditation bodies have established standards for high quality aeromedical transportation, looking specifically at patient care and safety of the flight environment. Their goal is to ensure air ambulance providers deliver a certain level of care to include safety, medical protocols, proper training, and air-tight operations for management and flight.
The Commission on Accreditation of Medical Transport Systems (CAMTS) is an independent, non-profit agency peer review organization based in the United States. They audit and accredit fixed-wing medical transport services worldwide to a set of industry established criteria. CAMTS is dedicated to improving patient care and safety of the transport environment. They provide a dynamic accreditation process that typically takes between four to six months as it examines all aspects of an air ambulance company including operational management, medical protocols, and flight operations. Accreditation, once granted, is valid for 3 years which can then be renewed through a re-audit.
The European Aeromedical Institute (EURAMI) is another leading accrediting organization based out of Germany. EURAMI's mission is to promote high quality aeromedical transfers throughout the world via fixed wing aircraft. They focus specifically on the promotion of research, training, and contingency planning in the field of medical evacuation. EURAMI accreditation follows a set of guidelines that require air ambulance companies to provide safe, ethical, and high-quality healthcare and transportation practices. Accreditation, once granted, is also valid for 3 years which can then also be renewed through a rigorous re-audit process.
AirCARE1 is a long-range air ambulance and commercial medical escort provider headquartered in Albuquerque, N.M. with an additional bases in Phoenix (Deer Valley), Ariz. and Melbourne, Fla. Founded by a critical care nurse, AirCARE1 was built to make a difference in the lives of their patients by taking a different approach to medical air transportation. This approach extends from the belief that providing the highest level of medical attention, combined with compassion and a holistic approach to care, can advance the healing process and transform the flight experience for their patients. AirCARE1 transports neonate, pediatric, adult (including bariatric) patients to domestic and international locations with our fleet of company owned aircraft comprised of two Lear 35's, one Lear 36, and two Lear 60's. AirCARE1's medical escort division provides patient repatriations worldwide.
