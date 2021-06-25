BOSTON, June 25, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Airfree, the number one filterless air purifier proven to effectively destroy 99.9 percent of all viruses, announced today the results of its first study to successfully destroy COVID-19 from the air. Airfree has been researching best practices for safely testing its air purifiers against the coronavirus. The study, which was performed by MRIGlobal Laboratories, in April, was found to kill 80.5% of the virus in the first 60 minutes of testing.
This first study was done using the Airfree Onix 3000 unit. This is the most popular model that is sold in the US and Canada. The Onix 3000 was tested as a whole unit, as if it was taken right out of the box by the consumer. It was conducted under the standard operating procedures or approved laboratory procedures of MRIGlobal, a US-based laboratory.
Airfree's purifiers have been tested hundreds of times proving its effectiveness in destroying bacteria and viruses and other organic materials that can be detrimental to our health. Throughout its testing, Airfree models have proven time and time again to kill 99.99% of airborne microorganisms, but the company wanted to ensure its consumers that its products would also destroy the novel SARS-CoV-2 virus variant, to show its consumers that they can completely trust their brand.
"Most other air purifiers on the market capture airborne microorganisms using a HEPA filter, where they remain alive for some time. The Airfree's proprietary TSS (thermo-dynamic Sterilization System) was created to silently draw bacteria, viruses, and other organic organisms into the ceramic core heated ducts to be destroyed by heat purifying the room, not by just capturing without destroying, and most importantly without any filters to replace, a huge saving to the consumer and the environment. This also helps avoid the hazardous air filter replacement, which could put the captured organisms back into the environment." said Daniel Matias Global Sales Officer. "We know that Airfree has been proven effective in killing viruses like the Influenza A, but we wanted the certified proof that this would include the COVID-19 virus. The first test we conducted with MRIGlobal has proven it is effective after just the first 60 minutes and our continued testing will prove to show even more, as most people plug in the Airfree units for more than just 60 minutes."
"In all of our testing, Airfree has always strived to find ways to test its products in real-world situations. Once the pandemic began, our scientific team worked with independent laboratories to conduct a safe study to measure the effectiveness of our products against the SARS-CoV-2 virus," said Raphael Matias, Global Marketing Officer.
Airfree's founder strived to create an air purification system unlike anything else on the market, and it then wanted to test its system to prove its effectiveness, resulting in its proprietary air purification system that has been tested hundreds of times around the world and concluded its effectiveness in silently cleaning the air in a room over and over in a 24 hour period leaving it free of viruses, bacteria, allergens, and other organic materials.
For more information on the study, please click here to see the results.
About Airfree:
Airfree's mission is to combine the best technology and design, to turn our clients' needs into innovative solutions for indoor environments, whether for health reasons, comfort, or to increase productivity. The technology began being developed thanks to the initiative and creativity of a Portuguese businessman in an effort to find an effective way to ease his son's allergy attacks. After successful testing at the INETI microbiological laboratory in Portugal, large-scale production of the devices began to take shape so that more families worldwide could be able to enjoy the benefits of a simple, effective concept.
In 2004, after a few adjustments had been made to improve electronics and capacity, Airfree was born. This was marked by the launch of its P air purifier range, attractive and modern in design. Since then, Airfree has continued to grow, manufacturing a variety of models of air purifiers exclusively in three factories in Europe, intended for use not only in homes but also geared towards commercial, agricultural, and industrial uses. For more information, please visit http://www.airfree.com.
In late 2020, Airfree USA was launched to better attend the US Market needs.
Media Contact
Veronica Welch, VEW Media, 508-643-8000, veronica@vewpublicrelations.tv
SOURCE Airfree