Aja Nutrition has announced the launch of their new product Berberine+ which is a supplement designed with a proprietary formula of Berberine, Banaba & Bitter Melon.
PEMBROKE PINES, Fla., May 16, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Aja Nutrition is proud to announce the launch of their new supplement, Berberine+. This unique product contains berberine, bitter melon and banaba – all of which have been shown to support healthy blood sugar levels.
Founder and President of Aja Nutrition Siddharta Ramischand expressed his excitement at the launch of Berberine+. "We are extremely proud and excited to launch Berberine+. This is the first of many products we'll be launching through our Aja Nutrition Brand."
"Our core mission is to empower and assist our clients to make healthy decisions and make their own happiness. We are a health brand that focuses on natural products and we have worked diligently to develop a specific and effective blend. Our Berberine + supplements that include not only Berberine, but also Banaba and Bitter Melon is our first launch and we could not be prouder."
Berberine has been shown to be especially effective in reducing blood sugar levels in those with type 2 diabetes. Studies have found that berberine improves insulin resistance, thereby supporting blood sugar control.
In addition to its blood sugar-regulating effects, berberine also supports weight loss by boosting metabolism and improving the function of fat-regulating hormones such as insulin, adiponectin and leptin.
Finally, berberine also supports heart health by significantly lowering total cholesterol, "bad" LDL cholesterol and triglycerides.
"Diabetes is a condition that touches millions and we feel privileged to be able to provide our clients with a safe and natural alternative to conventional oral diabetes pharmaceuticals."
Aja Nutrition's Berberine+ is the perfect supplement for those looking to support healthy blood sugar levels, lose weight, or improve heart health. Berberine + is exclusively available for purchase at http://www.ajanutrition.com.
Media Contact
Ryan Borcherds, Aja Nutrition, 1 (954) 408-3229, press@ajanutrition.com
SOURCE Aja Nutrition