Innovative software platform digitalizes and automates cell culture medium development operations at globally leading CDMO
BASEL, Switzerland and TOKYO, May 23, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Genedata, the leading provider of enterprise software solutions for biopharmaceutical R&D, today announced that Ajinomoto, a multinational supplier to the biopharmaceutical industry of cell culture media and development and manufacturing services (CDMO), has deployed Genedata Bioprocess® to digitalize and automate their R&D and manufacturing operations in Japan and Korea.
"We chose Genedata Bioprocess after carefully looking at the market for a solution that could best cover all of our needs. With Genedata Bioprocess we were able to streamline and speed up our media development processes for both standard and customized cell culture media," said Ikuo Kira, Ph.D., Executive Officer of Ajinomoto. "Genedata Bioprocess connects data capture, analysis, and reporting across all of our media development operations and helps us to better integrate our development and manufacturing teams in Japan and Korea, which leads to our shorter development timeline and significantly increased productivity. The value of Genedata's system will further increase when our new customer service centers begin operation. We also see unique value in Genedata's local presence in Japan as this has greatly facilitated scientific and technical communication. We are impressed by Genedata's expertise and experience, which allowed us to deploy the Genedata Bioprocess platform in the most efficient way."
Genedata Bioprocess is used by Ajinomoto as a central enterprise workflow platform, with a focus on cell culture media development operations. Ajinomoto's cell culture media are chemically defined media for CHO cell lines and animal-component free. They allow for high cell density and protein productivity, are flexibly applicable to various CHO cell lines, and are easy to handle on both a laboratory and industrial manufacturing scale. Those media are manufactured and provided by Ajinomoto Genexine, an Ajinomoto company located in South Korea. Genedata Bioprocess captures, integrates, and interprets all data coming from the many instruments used along the media development process, such as online and offline data from bioreactors of different scales, and analytics instruments assessing media composition, cell line performance, and drug product quality. By systematically tracking all samples, process parameters, and cell culture growth characteristics, all data can be related and interpreted to identify the optimal media composition for any given cell line. In addition to increasing overall operational efficiency, Genedata Bioprocess serves as a central data backbone to ensure data integrity and compliance.
"We are excited that Ajinomoto, a global leader in the biotechnology industry, has adopted Genedata Bioprocess to increase the efficiency of their development processes," said Othmar Pfannes, Ph.D., CEO of Genedata. "The implementation of the Genedata platform by yet another leading Japanese company is an important milestone in our global expansion strategy and further validates the quality of our software. Supporting the Japanese market, with its mix of pharmas and biotechs, CROs and CDMOs such as Ajinomoto, is a high priority for Genedata. We are committed to continuing to invest in providing our customers in Japan and around the world the best-in-class digital workflow platform for the biopharmaceutical industry and working together with them with the same goal of bringing therapeutics to patients faster."
About Ajinomoto
The Ajinomoto Group, unlocking the power of amino acids, aims to resolve food and health issues associated with dietary habits and aging, and contribute to greater wellness for people worldwide. Based on the corporate message "Eat Well, Live Well.", we have been scientifically pursuing the possibilities of amino acids to aim for future growth by creating new value through sustainable and innovative solutions for communities and society. The Ajinomoto Group has offices in 35 countries and regions, and sells products in more than 130 countries and regions. In fiscal 2020, sales were 1.0714 trillion yen (10.1 billion U.S. dollars).
About Ajinomoto Genexine
Ajinomoto's subsidiary company Ajinomoto Genexine, established cGMP(current Good Manufacturing Practice) factory in Incheon, South Korea, in 2014. Ajinomoto Genexine is manufacturing cell culture media for CHO cells and also providing media CMO service.
CELLiST Solution Center (CSC), a part of Ajinomoto Genexine, provides troubleshooting and support services to our Korean and global customers, in addition to R&D work for improving our CELLiST media products. CSC Lab employs hi-tech equipment that allows for rapid cell culture media development and customization. Through the use of cutting-edge approaches such as multi-omics analysis, 'Digital Twins' bio-simulations and AI tools, both media and process can be optimized and tailored specifically to each customer's requirements.
https://en.ajinomotogenexine.com
About Genedata
Genedata transforms data into intelligence with innovative software solutions that incorporate extensive biopharma R&D domain knowledge. Multinational biopharmaceutical organizations and cutting-edge biotechs around the globe rely on Genedata to digitalize and automate data-rich and complex R&D processes. From early discovery all the way to the clinic, Genedata solutions help maximize the ROI in R&D expenditure. Founded in 1997, Genedata is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland with additional offices in Boston, London, Munich, San Francisco, Singapore, and Tokyo.
