Akebia Therapeutics Announces Positive Top-Line Results from Global Phase 3 Program of Vadadustat for Treatment of Anemia Due to Chronic Kidney Disease in Adult Patients on Dialysis

- Vadadustat achieved primary efficacy and cardiovascular safety endpoints - Clear, consistent top-line data advances plan for vadadustat's New Drug Application and other global regulatory submissions - Company to discuss top-line data on its scheduled first quarter financial results conference call today at 8:30 a.m. ET