CAMBRIDGE, Mass., March 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: AKBA), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for people living with kidney disease, today announced that the Company will present three posters at the upcoming National Kidney Foundation (NKF) 2020 Spring Clinical Meetings Live Virtual Conference. The posters present studies of Akebia's investigational oral HIF-prolyl hydroxylase inhibitor (HIF-PHI), vadadustat, which relates to Nobel Prize-winning science, the hypoxia-inducible factor (HIF) mechanism. The event will take place from March 25 to March 29, 2020. For information about the virtual event, visit: https://www.kidney.org/spring-clinical.
Vadadustat is in global Phase 3 development for the treatment of anemia due to chronic kidney disease (CKD) in dialysis-dependent and non-dialysis dependent patients. Akebia posters on vadadustat, to be presented at the NKF 2020 Spring Clinical Meetings Live Virtual Conference, are now available through the Abstract and ePoster Gallery and through the NKF SCM20 mobile app.
Akebia presentations include:
- "Effect of Food Intake on the Pharmacokinetics of Vadadustat Following Single Dose Administration" (Poster Number: 193)
- "Evaluation of Drug Interaction with Multiple Doses of Rabeprazole, a Proton Pump Inhibitor, on the Pharmacokinetics of Vadadustat" (Poster Number: 194)
- "Impact of Vadadustat on Iron Regulation in Japanese Subjects with Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD)" (Poster Number: 195)
Virtual attendees can engage with Akebia authors through the NKF SCM20 mobile app.
About Akebia Therapeutics
Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. is a fully integrated biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for people living with kidney disease. The Company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. For more information, please visit our website at www.akebia.com, which does not form a part of this release.
About Vadadustat
Vadadustat is an oral hypoxia-inducible factor prolyl hydroxylase (HIF-PH) inhibitor currently in global Phase 3 development for the treatment of anemia due to CKD. Vadadustat is designed to mimic the physiologic effect of altitude on oxygen availability. At higher altitudes, the body responds to lower oxygen availability with stabilization of hypoxia-inducible factor, which can lead to increased red blood cell production and improved oxygen delivery to tissues. Vadadustat is an investigational therapy and is not approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) or any regulatory authority.
