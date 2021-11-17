LAKE WORTH, Fla., Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Levis JCC Schwedelson Special Needs Department has embraced individuals with special needs and their families for more than 25 years. Striving to enhance the lives of children, teens and adults with disabilities. Families are embraced in Levis JCC life, with inclusion opportunities provided when possible. The Department serves more than 500 families a year with over 20 programs for participants from 3-50+. Programs range from sports, social groups, and camps.
Akel Homes has made a three-year commitment of $8,000 annually to establish the Dine Around Towns event programming. The program is focused on creating socialization opportunities for adults with special needs.
"In particular, adults with special needs have experienced severe isolation due to the effects of COVID-19. We are so excited to support the Levis JCC Schwedelson Special Needs Department in establishing this important on-going event." – Alex Akel, President of Akel Homes.
On October 20th, Alex Akel and Alyson Currao, Executive Assistant supported and attended the JCC's first Dine Around Town Event of 2021 at Uptown Boca Raton's BurgerFi and Sloan's Ice Cream Parlor. Dine Around Town was created for participants to meet up, one evening a month by enjoying a dinner out with friends. This gives them the opportunity to socialize, meet new friends and cultivate life skills. Transportation is provided from the Levis JCC, by an air-conditioned bus to the designated restaurant.
At the event, Ali Landman (Special Needs Director) and Erica Alster (Special Needs Program Assistant) coordinate the event and provided supervision, while supporting participants with continuity in expertise and programming. Participants had the opportunity to share ideas for future Dine Around Town Events. By the end of this social outing, participants displayed stronger confidence, more independence, and created new friendships.
About Adolph & Rose Levis Jewish Community Center – Special Needs Department
About Solana Bay at Avenir
Solana Bay at Avenir will be a gated community of sophisticated single-family homes in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. Coming in 2022, Solana Bay at Avenir will offer one- and two-story new construction homes with expansive floorplans, stylish interior finishes, up to 6 bedrooms, 6 baths and over 4,100 square feet of living space. With unmatched resort-style amenities, Solana Bay at Avenir offers the best of Palm Beach Garden living. To learn more, please visit https://akelhomes.com/solana-bay/.
About Akel Homes
Akel Homes is a boutique semi-custom homebuilder based in South Florida. At Akel Homes, we build exceptional homes and amenity-rich communities that cater to all lifestyles. Akel Homes utilizes the highest quality building materials, innovative construction methods, and forward-thinking architectural designs to create unparalleled single-family residences, townhomes, and multifamily apartments in resort-style master-planned communities. Since 1986, the principals of Akel Homes have built over 4,000 residences and many of South Florida's most renowned communities. For more information, visit http://www.akelhomes.com.
