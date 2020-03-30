SAN FRANCISCO, March 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: AKRO) today announced that the company plans to discuss the primary endpoint and other Week 12 efficacy endpoint results from the ongoing Phase 2a BALANCED study of AKR-001 in patients with biopsy-confirmed nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, or NASH, in a pre-market press release and webcast to be held on Tuesday, March 31, 2020.
Conference Call / Webcast Details
The company will host a conference call and webcast with slide presentation at 8:30 a.m. ET (5:30 a.m. PT) tomorrow morning, March 31. The conference call will be made available on the company's website at www.akerotx.com under the Investors tab in the Events, Presentations & Webcasts section. To access the call via dial-in, please dial 1-866-652-5200 (U.S. toll free) or 1-412-317-6060 (international) five minutes prior to the start time. Following the live audio webcast, a replay will be available on the company's website for 90 days.
About Akero Therapeutics
Akero is a cardio-metabolic NASH company dedicated to reversing the escalating NASH epidemic by developing pioneering medicines designed to restore metabolic balance to improve overall health. The company's lead product candidate, AKR-001, is currently being evaluated in an ongoing Phase 2a clinical trial. Akero Therapeutics is headquartered in San Francisco, CA. For more information, please visit www.akerotx.com.