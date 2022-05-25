Alaffia Health, a cutting-edge healthcare payment integrity company that uses AI to eliminate overpayments on medical claims, announced its hiring of Kurt Fullmer as its Head of Payer Sales today. Fullmer joins Alaffia Health following over 9 years at MultiPlan, where he designed and implemented healthcare cost management solutions for payers.
NEW YORK, May 25, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Alaffia Health, a cutting-edge healthcare payment integrity company that uses AI to eliminate overpayments on medical claims, announced its hiring of Kurt Fullmer as its Head of Payer Sales today. Fullmer joins Alaffia Health following over 9 years at MultiPlan, where he designed and implemented healthcare cost management solutions for payers.
Fullmer brings over 30 years of experience in healthcare technology, strategically designing custom products and services to optimize processes and reduce costs for providers, payers, and health plan members. As its Head of Payer Sales, Fullmer will oversee National and Regional Sales, Account Management, Sales Operations, and Partnerships across the US.
"We are thrilled to have Kurt join us at such a pivotal time here at Alaffia Health," said TJ Ademiluyi, CEO and Co-Founder of Alaffia Health. "His multi-decade track record of successfully implementing bespoke cost containment solutions for payers is well-aligned with our strategic initiatives to disrupt a legacy healthcare payment integrity market. We're excited to work with him as we expand our commercial footprint and leverage AI to eliminate wasted healthcare spend."
Fullmer added, "I was impressed by the advanced technology and machine learning capabilities built into the core of Alaffia Health's payment integrity solutions. It is my passion to bring trusted, cost-saving solutions to health plans and payers that are designed to work seamlessly with their payments process."
The news comes following Alaffia Health's February Business Insider announcement of its $5M Seed funding round, leveraging the raised capital to scale its operations and further penetrate the commercial healthcare payer markets. The company also announced its substantial growth in 2021 — its employee headcount grew by 5x and revenues increased by 24x.
About Alaffia Health
Alaffia Health is a healthtech company that uses machine learning and AI to proactively eliminate provider fraud, waste, and abuse in healthcare claims. The company offers an AI-driven payment integrity service to healthcare payers such as health plans, third-party administrators, self-insured employers, stop-loss carriers, and government agencies to eliminate overpayments and reduce healthcare costs.
