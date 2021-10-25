WAKEFIELD, Mass., Oct. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Picis Clinical Solutions, Inc. (Picis) is pleased to announce the conclusion of a two-year perioperative optimization project at Albany Medical Center Hospital. With 766 patient beds, Albany Med is one of northeastern New York's largest private employers and is the region's only academic medical center. A champion in medicine, research, and medical education, Albany Med also includes the region's most extensive physician practice. Albany Med also trains the next generation of doctors, scientists, and other healthcare professionals. Deployed Picis modules at Albany Med include Picis OR Manager and SmarTrack deployed across three facilities, 44 operating rooms, and eight procedure rooms.
This optimization project focused on enhancing the overall use and efficiency of the Picis perioperative solution across multiple Albany Med facilities. Picis and Albany Med staff worked diligently to review and refine case documentation screens, preference cards, and stock dictionaries. The project also involved updated training for department staff and a full review of security configurations.
Some of the documentation improvement benefits achieved through this initiative include:
- A 57% reduction in the number of case documentation screens
- A 53% reduction in the total number of documentation fields
- A 37% reduction in the amount of time required to close a case
"As our region's only Level 1 trauma center and tertiary care center, Albany Med cares for patients more than one million times each year," said Richard Uhl, M.D., vice president of perioperative services, professor of surgery, and chief of the division of orthopaedic surgery. "The efficiencies achieved through this partnership have expanded access to our specialty services and elevated the experience of our outstanding care team. Picis is a critical tool to ensure our mission is met with the highest degree of impact and quality."
Jay Adams, Vice President at Picis, added, "Working closely with our customers to continually improve how they leverage the Picis solutions is one of our most significant ongoing commitments. We're pleased to have had the opportunity to work with Albany Med's leadership and staff in refining their surgical operation. Moreover, we're very proud to be a part of Albany Med's fantastic work in providing first-class perioperative services to their patients and community. Albany Med continues to be an important Picis customer and one with whom we look forward to sharing continued successes for years to come."
ABOUT PICIS:
Picis Clinical Solutions (Picis) is a global provider of clinical information solutions that automate the entire perioperative experience with one continuous patient record, from preop to anesthesia through PACU. Picis continues to focus and specialize the integrated suite of solutions in life-critical areas of the hospital where the patients are the most vulnerable, the care process is the most complex, and an increasing majority of hospital costs and potential revenue are concentrated. The software enables rapid, sustained delivery of clinical documentation, and financial and operational results. From department performance to patient case costing, hospitals benefit from the ability to interact with the data needed to help clinicians improve patient care, engagement and hospital revenue goals. Picis Clinical Solutions, a wholly owned subsidiary of N. Harris Computer Corporation, is headquartered in Wakefield, Massachusetts with licensed systems for use at more than 400 hospitals worldwide.
ABOUT ALBANY MED:
Albany Med, northeastern New York's only academic health sciences center, is one of the largest private employers in the Capital Region. It incorporates the 766-bed Albany Medical Center Hospital, which offers the widest range of medical and surgical services in the region, and Albany Medical College, which trains the next generation of doctors, scientists and other healthcare professionals. It also includes the region's largest physicians' practice with 500 doctors. Albany Med works with dozens of community partners to improve the region's health and quality of life. Albany Med is an affiliate of the Albany Med Health System, which also includes Columbia Memorial Health, Glens Falls Hospital and Saratoga Hospital. The region's largest locally governed health system, it has 1,520 beds, more than 800 physicians and 125 outpatient locations throughout the Capital Region.
