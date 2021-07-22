SAN FRANCISCO, July 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Elation Health, a clinical-first technology company powering the future of independent primary care, today announced that noted business leader Albert "Al" Ko, CEO of Early Warning, the fintech firm behind the Zelle banking network, has joined Elation Health's Board of Directors.
"We are honored to have such a highly respected and visionary leader join our Board of Directors," said Kyna Fong, co-founder and CEO of Elation Health. "Al's expertise in fintech and small business growth is a tremendous asset to us as we continue to build our core platform and add new capabilities to support the business operations for independent primary care. His deep expertise in payment systems can also transform payment platforms for primary care -- reimagining value-based reimbursement for achieving outcomes that matter."
Prior to Early Warning, Ko served as Chief Transformation Officer at Intuit, where he drove the company's operating cadence and oversaw cross-company change initiatives. Over his 13+ year career at Intuit, Ko held numerous executive positions, including General Manager of Mint, the company's consumer-facing personal finance app, and Head of Product for Intuit's Small Business Group, where he was responsible for the global expansion of QuickBooks, Payments, and Payroll. He was previously a management consultant at both the Boston Consulting Group and McKinsey. He holds a bachelor's (B.A.) in History and International Studies from Yale University, and a juris doctorate (J.D.) from Harvard Law School.
"I'm delighted to join Elation's Board of Directors," said Ko. "Elation is the engine for primary care innovation and has created the most trusted platform for America's primary care infrastructure. I'm looking forward to helping Elation move the economics and payments for primary care into the 21st century."
Elation's platform strengthens the relationship between physicians and patients and is carefully designed to support the craft of primary care medicine and the specific needs of independent practices. Today, 14,000 clinicians are connected by Elation's technology platform, helping independent primary care physicians thrive for the betterment of their 7 million patients.
About Elation Health
Elation Health is the most trusted technology platform for independent primary care. Since 2010, the company has delivered clinical-first solutions — built on an award-winning collaborative electronic health record — that help practices start, grow, communicate, and succeed in delivering the highest-quality personalized care to patients. Elation Health is empowering primary care providers to uphold the craft of medicine, while thriving in an evolving healthcare landscape. Today, Elation Health serves 14,000 clinicians who care for 7 million Americans. Learn more at Elationhealth.com, LinkedIn, and Twitter.
