WILMINGTON, N.C., May 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Alcami, a North Carolina-based contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO), today announced further additions to strengthen its senior leadership team. Brian Dillion has been appointed to the role of Vice President of Regulatory Affairs and Quality Assurance and Jacquelyn Uribe has been appointed to the role of Vice President of Quality Operations. "Jacque and Brian bring broad compliance expertise with a track record of success upholding the rigorous standards required by both customers and regulators in high growth environments," commented Chief Financial Officer Eric Evans.
Brian Dillion brings over 35 years of experience, including more than 20 years previously at Alcami in progressive quality roles. He has a proven track record of success in upholding the highest pharmaceutical compliance standards and in working directly with the FDA as an applicant holder. Brian spent the last two years as VP of Quality, Regulatory, and Compliance at Noramco. We are pleased to have Brian's regulatory and compliance expertise at Alcami and to continue the quality culture that he fostered during his previous tenure, which included over 35 successful regulatory inspections by both FDA and foreign agencies.
Jacquelyn Uribe's technical expertise and quality leadership make her highly respected by both customers and regulators. Jacque joined Alcami as part of the acquisition of TriPharm Services. She played a crucial role in the design and build-out of this isolator-based manufacturing site, which will offer liquid and lyophilized vial products as well as pre-filled syringe products. Previously at Gilead, she oversaw the Quality and Compliance of externally manufactured products, which included aseptic processing, blow-fill-seal, and medical device operations across 16 sites globally. Before Gilead, she held progressive technical and quality roles across ten years at Alcami, including Site Head of Quality for the sterile manufacturing facility located in Charleston, SC.
Alcami has assembled a unique combination of respected leaders with broad industry experience and deep technical acumen. "These changes set the stage for an exciting next chapter at Alcami," commented Kimberly McClintock, VP of Marketing and Client Services.
About Alcami:
Alcami is a contract development, manufacturing, and testing organization headquartered in North Carolina with over 40 years of experience advancing products through every stage of the development lifecycle. Approximately 900 Alcami employees across 6 sites in the United States serve biologics and pharmaceutical companies of all sizes, helping to deliver breakthrough therapies to patients faster. Alcami provides customizable and innovative solutions for API development and manufacturing, solid state chemistry, formulation development, analytical development and testing services, clinical and commercial finished dosage form manufacturing (oral solid dose and parenteral), packaging, and stability services. For more information, please visit www.alcaminow.com.
About Madison Dearborn Partners:
Madison Dearborn Partners, LLC ("MDP") is a leading private equity investment firm based in Chicago. Since MDP's formation in 1992, the firm has raised aggregate capital of over $26 billion and has completed over 145 investments. MDP invests across five dedicated industry verticals, including basic industries; business and government software and services; financial and transaction services; health care; and telecom, media and technology services. For more information, please visit www.mdcp.com.
About Ampersand Capital Partners:
Founded in 1988, Ampersand Capital Partners is a middle-market private equity firm dedicated to growth-oriented investments in the healthcare sector. With offices in Boston and Amsterdam, Ampersand leverages its unique blend of private equity and operating experience to build value and drive superior long-term performance alongside its portfolio company management teams. Ampersand has helped build numerous market-leading companies across each of our core healthcare sectors, including Avista Pharma, Brammer Bio, Confluent Medical, Genoptix, Talecris Biotherapeutics, and Viracor-IBT Laboratories. Additional information about Ampersand Capital Partners is available at www.ampersandcapital.com.