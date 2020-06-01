SEOUL, South Korea, June 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Alchera, the leading high-tech company in South Korea and a member company of the Born2Global Centre, with the specialty of Artificial Intelligence (AI) on the facial recognition technology, exported the preventive solution of COVID-19 to San Pedro Square Market, California, on May 18, 2020.
AIIR, the access control system with the AI-based facial recognition feature, is for the promotion of safe and convenient society in the public and the private security sectors.
Alchera's facial recognition technology was ranked as the top of South Korea in the quadrennial Face Recognition Vendor Test (FRVT) 2018-2019 hosted by the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST).
Furthermore, in the verification field, AIIR surpassed other similar technologies with two times lower error rate in the wild video test sets on the tenacity of the alternation on illumination and facial perspectives, and the mugshot video test sets on the tenacity by the alternation of ages and races.
Young Hwang, Co-founder and CTO of Alchera, said, "The effective isolation and prevention of COVID-19 in South Korea drew the global attention on the advancement of bio and ICT technologies, and that facial recognition technology is considered as the core technology in the era of the contactless society."
Recently, AIIR was implemented in Shinhan Face Pay, which was the third deployment globally and the first in South Korea. It is expanding into application areas such as FinTech, Smart City, Building Access Control, Video metadata creation and search.
For more detailed information on Alchera, visit https://alcherainc.com/en/.
