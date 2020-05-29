SAN RAFAEL, Calif., May 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Alcohol Justice is excited to announce the launch of the San Rafael Latino MAT Outreach Project (Proyecto Latino TAM). The first of three informational Spanish language mailings to outline options for those seeking help with an opioid problem will be delivered this week to every household and business in the San Rafael Canal Community and adjacent neighborhoods. The mailings will be enhanced by social media postings, website resources, and short videos.
"With Proyecto Latino TAM, we are promoting access to Spanish-speaking communities and other populations that are underserved by the existing public health structures," stated Bruce Lee Livingston, Executive Director / CEO of Alcohol Justice. "Opioid addiction is a disease and we are helping our Spanish-speaking residents find where to go for Medication-Assisted Treatment."
The San Rafael Latino MAT Outreach Project - Proyecto Latino TAM is supported by The Center at Sierra Health Foundation, Drug Free Communities and CARA Opioids grants (under auspices of ONDCP and CDC). Additional support has been supplied by RxSafe Marin, Youth for Justice, and Alcohol Justice.
"Proyecto Latino TAM is an important prevention program in Spanish (and English) that will bridge the information gap about what are opioids, and the health epidemic that has devastated many communities," said Maite Duran, Community Organizer at Alcohol Justice, founder of Youth for Justice, and Project Coordinator. "We welcome this Spanish language tool to inform and educate the Latino community about the danger of opioids and where to find appropriate resources should they be needed."
"The struggle of addiction and alcoholism has had lasting effects throughout generations," stated Dominique McDowell CASIII/BS/RLPS/HRDS, Director of Addiction Services Marin City Health and Wellness Center. "Levels of trauma leading to one's disparities must be addressed with kindness and understanding allowing us to help heal the suffering with cultural understanding without barriers. Over 11 million people yearly misuse opioids, and over 2.5 million people have tragic outcomes from alcohol related incidents i.e. deaths. Having had personal experience within these tragic numbers I continue to partner and work with organizations whose mission is to combat the disease of addiction."
For more information - Proyecto Latino TAM
CONTACT: Maite Duran 415 717-1099
Jorge Castillo 213 840-3336
Michael Scippa 415 548-0492