LOS ANGELES, April 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- To meet the surging demand for healthcare workers in the Hampton Roads, Virginia area – and provide new career opportunities in healthcare for the unemployed and underemployed – Alelo Inc, a world leader in AI avatar-based learning, is providing free job training for COVID-19 public-health response beginning in May.
Working in partnership with the Hampton Roads Workforce Council to meet the medical and economic challenges of COVID-19, Alelo is offering free access to its patented cloud-based AI simulations that can train new community health workers quickly and effectively.
"Using Alelo's free 8-week training program, job candidates for COVID-19 public-health positions can engage in interactive conversations with socially intelligent virtual humans in a realistic community setting as they learn and practice vital on-the-job skills," explains Alelo CEO, Dr. W. Lewis Johnson. "The trainees can role-play with avatars as often as they like on a mobile device or desktop – at any time. These low-stress interactions build confidence and increase retention when the healthcare workers are applying knowledge in the field."
According to Dr. Johnson, "Unemployment in the service sector has been especially severe. Community health work is a great fit for those with a lot of customer service experience. Moreover, COVID-19 has hurt some communities more than others. Alelo's training will help to combat these outcomes by making sure that new community health workers have the diversity of cultural skills they need."
Registration for the free COVID-19 public-health job training in Hampton Roads ends April 30. Those interested should apply for The Future of Work Challenge at https://www.vcwhamptonroads.org/.
Alelo plans to expand free job training programs to other industries later in the year.
