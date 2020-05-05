NEW YORK, May 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Rowley Law PLLC is investigating potential securities law violations by Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTLA) and its board of directors concerning the proposed acquisition of the company by Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALXN). Stockholders will receive $18.00 for each share of Portola Pharmaceuticals stock that they hold. The transaction is valued at approximately $1.4 billion and is expected to close in the third quarter of 2020.

If you are a stockholder of Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and are interested in obtaining additional information regarding this investigation, please visit us at: 
http://www.rowleylawpllc.com/investigation/ptla. You may also contact Shane Rowley, Esq. at Rowley Law PLLC, 50 Main Street Suite 1000, White Plains, NY 10606, by email at info@rowleylawpllc.com, or by telephone at 914-400-1920 or 844-400-4643 (toll-free).  

Rowley Law PLLC represents shareholders nationwide in class actions and derivative lawsuits in complex corporate litigation. For more information about the firm and its attorneys, please visit http://www.rowleylawpllc.com

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Recommended for you

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.