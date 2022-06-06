For ten consecutive weeks, Alex Akel raised funds and awareness for blood cancer by participating in the Leukemia & Lymphoma Man of the Year campaign in Palm Beach and the Treasure Coast. Alex and his team raised over $110,000. This philanthropic competition is to support blood cancer research among a group of motivated and dedicated individuals in communities across the United States. Collectively all twelve candidates raised $1,029,439 for The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society's (LLS).
LAKE WORTH, Fla., June 6, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The 2022 Leukemia & Lymphoma Society's (LLS) Palm Beach Treasure Coast Man and Woman of the Year (MWOY) Campaign has concluded, raising over $1.0 million for life-saving research and patient support. Twelve candidates participated in the ten-week campaign to raise awareness and funds to support LLS' mission, with Alex Akel being crowned Palm Beaches Man of the Year Runner Up at the Grand Finale on May 14th, 2022.
During the Man & Woman of the Year campaign, leaders in their local communities compete by raising funds for LLS in honor of local blood cancer survivors, the Boy & Girl of the Year. The title "Man or Woman of the Year" is awarded to the candidate whose team raises the most funds in their community. The man and woman who have raised the most across the entire US will be recognized as the national Man & Woman of the year.
Man of the Year Runner up, Alexander Akel raised $110,000 during his 10-week MWOY campaign. He is a second-generation developer and South Florida native with nearly a decade of industry experience. Akel is deeply driven to spread awareness and raise money to continue the fight against cancer. His aunt is a stage four cancer survivor and his best friend is a survivor of Hodgkin's-Lymphoma. With two young children, Alex is motivated to help make a world without cancer a reality.
With the help of Alex's team and those who donated to Alex's fundraising campaign, they were able to make a difference with every dollar raised. Akel's efforts will help fund therapies and treatments, that are saving lives. Over the years, support from people like you has been responsible for the blood cancer advancements that have doubled, tripled, and in some cases quadrupled the survival rate for some blood cancers.
"Funding the cure for all types of cancer is a mission I am deeply passionate about. Over the years, tremendous strides in cancer research have been made largely in part due to the hard work and commitment to research made by organizations like the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society. As a father of two young children, I am hopeful that we can make a world without cancer a reality", said Alex Akel.
To learn more about the campaign or nominate someone for 2023, go to https://mwoy.org/get-involved/nominate
About The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society
The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society (LLS) is a global leader in the fight against cancer. The LLS mission: Cure leukemia, lymphoma, Hodgkin's disease and myeloma, and improve the quality of life of patients and their families. LLS funds lifesaving blood cancer research around the world, provides free information and support services, and is the voice for all blood cancer patients seeking access to quality, affordable, coordinated care.
The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society Presents Man & Woman of the Year
Man & Woman of the Year is philanthropic competition to support blood cancer research among a group of motivated and dedicated individuals in communities across the United States. Candidates form powerful fundraising teams and compete in honor of two local children who are blood cancer survivors. The man and woman who have raised the most funds during the ten-week campaign are awarded the prestigious title of Man or Woman of the Year in their community. The man and woman who have raised the most across the entire US will be recognized as the national Man & Woman of the year.
