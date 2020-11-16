Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. Achieves the World's First WELL Health-Safety Rating for Laboratory Space at Alexandria LaunchLabs in New York City

Evidence-based, third-party certification recognizes the science-backed practices that Alexandria has implemented to provide a safe and healthy environment for its innovative LaunchLabs member companies and their employees, furthering the company's reputation as a trusted partner to innovative companies advancing critical solutions to help win the war against COVID-19 and positively impact human health