Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc., in Partnership With Verily, Delivers OneFifteen Living, a Residential Housing Component of OneFifteen's One-of-a-Kind Campus Dedicated to Reversing the Trajectory of the Opioid Epidemic and Overcoming Addiction

OneFifteen holds the potential to revolutionize the way addiction is treated and to serve as a blueprint for the rest of the country with its pioneering, evidence-based healthcare model providing the full continuum of care for people suffering from addiction