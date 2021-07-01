NEW YORK, July 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Fred Alger Management, LLC ("Alger"), a $45-billion growth equity investment manager, is pleased to announce that Dr. Sanjiv Talwar and Keye S.K. Chow have joined the firm to expand its health care sector team.
Dr. Talwar joined as senior vice president, senior analyst, portfolio manager and head of health care. Mr. Chow joined as senior vice president and senior analyst.
"I am pleased to welcome Sanjiv and Keye to Alger's investment team," said Dan Chung, CEO and Chief Investment Officer. "Sanjiv brings significant health care experience to our organization and I believe his deep knowledge of the sector will be valuable to our firm and our clients. Keye has spent the majority of his career investing in health care and technology and I believe he will be a key contributor given his emphasis on bottom-up, fundamental research."
Sanjiv also joins Dan as a portfolio manager on the four-star Morningstar rated Alger Health Sciences Fund and the Alger Large Cap Growth strategy.
Dr. Talwar has 15 years of investment experience and more than 12 years of experience in scientific and medical research. Before joining Alger, Sanjiv was a portfolio manager for a life sciences fund at Invesco, where he also served as a senior health care analyst on a global fund. Prior to that, he was an associate principal at McKinsey & Company, where he led consulting teams focused on health care, serving industry and private equity globally. Sanjiv's research experience includes roles as a research assistant professor in the Department of Pharmacology and Physiology at the State University of New York and a postdoctoral fellow in the Department of Neuroscience at the University of Pennsylvania, where he helped develop the science of brain-machine interfaces. He was also a resident surgeon in Mumbai, India and a professional squash player in the U.S. Sanjiv earned an M.D. from the University of Bombay and both a Ph.D. and an M.B.A. from the University of Pennsylvania.
Keye has 17 years of investment experience, most recently as a senior equity analyst and sector portfolio manager at Invesco, where he led fundamental research and stock selection across health care services, medical technology and biopharmaceutical companies. Prior to that, Keye was an equity analyst covering health care and technology at several investment managers, including Millennium, Credit Suisse, Ivory Capital Management and Palmyra Capital Advisors. He also gained experience in the technology industry during his time in business development and corporate development roles for Documentum and RSA Security, respectively. Early in his career, he worked as an investment banker at Merrill Lynch and a strategy consultant at LEK Consulting. Keye earned a B.A. in English and an M.S. in Industrial Engineering at Stanford University. He also earned an M.B.A. from Harvard Business School.
About Alger
Founded in 1964, Alger is widely recognized as a pioneer of growth-style investment management. Headquartered in New York City with affiliate offices in Boston and London, Alger provides U.S. and non-U.S. institutional investors and financial advisors access to a suite of growth equity separate accounts, mutual funds, and privately offered investment vehicles. The firm's investment philosophy, discovering companies undergoing Positive Dynamic Change, has been in place for over 50 years. Weatherbie Capital, LLC, a Boston-based investment adviser specializing in small and mid-cap growth equity investing is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Alger. For more information, please visit http://www.alger.com.
