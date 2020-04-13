MINNEAPOLIS, April 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Alight, formerly known as the American Refugee Committee, is proud to announce the global launch of the IN OUR HANDS campaign. Developed in conjunction with leading nonprofit design studio, IDEO.org, the campaign aims to unite people during a time of social distancing while also sharing bite-sized, positive health messaging derived from World Health Organization (WHO) guidelines as a means to simply and effectively offer prevention techniques, and dismantle prevalent myths and misinformation. Alight is joining forces with influencers, community leaders and partners around the world to help raise awareness and demonstrate how together, hand-in-hand, we can help slow the staggering rate at which COVID-19 continues to spread.
"We already work closely on a daily basis with refugees in camps and settlements all over the world who don't have the systems in place to be protected and also haven't necessarily received much information about the virus," says Daniel Wordsworth, Alight CEO. "We knew we wanted to create a campaign that could both reach other remote and marginalized communities with lifesaving information and unite the global community against this pandemic, while also maintaining who we are as an organization, which in this case means staying positive and uplifting in how we share these important preventative health messages."
The campaign is taking a two-pronged approach to getting people involved around the world. The first is open to everyone and asks that people write messages of love and solidarity on their palms, take a picture and post it on social media using the hashtag #InOurHands. The second is geared towards influencers and community leaders who'll share health messages in local languages to reach people who may not have received much information about COVID-19. Influencers will also create videos that either dispel a prevalent myth about COVID-19 or demonstrate hand-washing while singing "If You're Healthy and You Know it Wash Your Hands."
"Designers are looking to apply their creativity and craft to COVID-19 related efforts in this moment where their skills are most needed. We are optimistic that these messages can really shift behaviors and prevent the further spread of COVID-19 in vulnerable communities in East Africa and around the world," says Jocelyn Wyatt, CEO of IDEO.org.
To learn more about the IN OUR HANDS campaign, please visit @we.are.alight on Instagram or @WeAreAlight on Facebook, and to show your support, please visit www.wearealight.org/covid19response.
ABOUT ALIGHT
Established in 1978 by founder Neal Ball, Alight, formerly known as American Refugee Committee, provides health care, clean water, shelter, protection and economic opportunities to more than 3.5 million people in 17 countries each year. Alight believes in the incredible creativity, potential, and ingenuity of the displaced and works to shine a light on their humanity, the tremendous amount of good that's already happening and the possibilities to do more. The organization exists to see and help every person make meaningful change in the world – from displaced and marginalized communities in Africa, Asia and the Americas to...anyone, anywhere. Learn more about Alight at www.wearealight.org.