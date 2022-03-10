AUSTIN, Texas, March 10, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Alioth, a national technology-enabled executive search firm for life sciences companies of all stages, has been named one of the top 50 healthcare and life science search firms by Hunt Scanlon. The industry leader in human capital sector news and research, Hunt Scanlon annually recognizes the most influential, best-in-class recruiters.
"We are honored to be recognized among the top 50 companies in healthcare and life sciences executive search just three years after our founding," said Janet Stafford, CEO and Co-Founder of Alioth. "This honor reflects our commitment to the long-term success of our clients and their candidates. It also validates our unique methodology that puts culture at the center of the search process."
Cultural misalignment is one of the biggest challenges facing new executives. Up to 70% of executives fail within the first 18 months of being hired. Research shows that these failures are not because of a lack of skills and qualifications. Rather, a lack of cultural fit is responsible for up to 68% of new hire failures in senior leadership positions.
In May of 2021, Alioth launched a solution to this challenge. Alioth Exploration, a cultural diagnostics platform, helps companies address the issue of cultural misalignment during the search process. It uses artificial intelligence and machine learning to help decision-makers hire the right leaders for their organizations.
In addition to providing insights about organizational culture, Alioth Exploration helps companies calibrate their search criteria and identify untapped talent pools, both of which are important as the life sciences industry continues to grow and add hard-to-fill leadership roles.
By empowering seasoned recruiters with advanced technology, Alioth is uniquely positioned to place executive leaders in the life sciences industry. In July of 2021, the company announced a first-of-its-kind assurance. When clients use Exploration in conjunction with Alioth's retained executive search services, they receive a two-year guarantee for any new executive hire.
"We founded Alioth with the mission of establishing a new standard for what executive search should be," said Alioth co-founder Rusty Rueff. "Executive hires are some of the most important decisions that companies make. Likewise, assuming a new leadership position is one of the most challenging decisions that an individual can make. Our methodology increases transparency, simplifies the process, and removes the guesswork for both our clients and candidates. We have found a way to bring more humanity to the hiring process while using technology to do so."
Between 2020 and 2021, Alioth experienced 188% growth with nearly 90% of life sciences clients engaging Alioth for multiple searches.
"Put simply, Alioth is the future of executive search," Rueff added. "We are happy to see the industry embracing it."
About Alioth
Alioth is the new standard for building exceptional teams and culture in the life sciences industry. We help our clients align talent with culture and culture with strategy.
Whether a company is developing world-changing drugs or ushering in the next agrarian revolution, a data-informed understanding of its organizational culture is key. It's the only way to build lasting teams that can make the impossible possible.
Alioth Exploration, an AI-powered culture diagnostics platform, gives life sciences companies the insights needed to create the right culture for their organizations — cultures that will attract and retain the transformational leaders who will help create what's next.
To learn more, visit: http://www.alioth.co
Media Contact
Henry Nothhaft, Jr., Alioth, Inc., 1 512-520-0459, press@alioth.co
SOURCE Alioth, Inc.