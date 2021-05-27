ALISO VIEJO, Calif., May 27, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The team at Aliso Smiles in Aliso Viejo, CA is pleased to share the launch of their new Hybrid Responsive™ dental website at https://www.alisosmiles.com.
As a dental practice that embraces the latest technologies, Aliso Smiles needed a state-of-the-art website to meet patient expectations. The new website delivers, with advanced features that make it easy for busy patients to access the information they need about dental treatments, oral health conditions, aftercare, and upcoming appointments.
The Aliso Smiles website was designed with usability at the forefront. Visitors will find a cleaner design with intuitive navigation and menu options. With its responsive interface, patients can easily interact with the practice wherever they are, whether it's at home, at work, or on-the-go because the design adapts to the device it's being viewed on. This means it can render equally well on smartphones, tablets, laptop computers, and desktop computers, with an app-like interface on mobile devices.
The ultimate goal of redesigning the Aliso Smiles website is to provide a useful resource for both current and potential patients. Although dental practice websites are valuable marketing tools, alisosmiles.com has a purpose beyond promotion, offering a library of information about dental procedures, conditions, and practice policies. Patients can read blog updates from their dentist, make an appointment request online, and access the forms they need to fill out before their visit.
About Sajit Patel, DMD
Dr. Sajit Patel earned his Doctorate of Dental Medicine from Tufts University School of Dental Medicine in 2005, where he received the Dean's Award for Student Teaching. He then completed a Certificate of Residency in Advanced Education in General Dentistry at the University of Southern California School of Dentistry. Dr. Patel is an active member of a number of professional organizations and participates in continuing education courses to keep up-to-date on the latest dental treatments and technologies.
About Aliso Smiles
Aliso Smiles provides comprehensive dental care for the whole family. Services include CEREC same-day crowns, preventive care, Invisalign, dental implants, cosmetic dentistry, and more. To learn about the practice or request an appointment, visit the new website at https://www.alisosmiles.com, or call 949-916-7800 to schedule an appointment at their office: 26711 Aliso Creek Road, Suite 200D, Aliso Viejo, CA 92656.
