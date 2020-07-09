MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., July 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AliveCor, the leader in personal ECG technology, today announced the launch of KardiaCare, a digital health subscription service that offers members the control and convenience of managing heart health at home. This new service offers exclusive digital tools to make it easier for users to interpret their heart data, monitor risk factors, identify symptom triggers, and measure the impact of positive lifestyle changes as part of a long-term heart care program.
As a result of the pandemic, healthcare has seen a significant increase in the use of telemedicine among both providers and patients. This is especially true for those with chronic conditions, where monitoring health remotely has become critical for mitigating risk factors, providing peace of mind, and facilitating communication with their doctor. AliveCor's personal ECG devices, KardiaMobile and KardiaMobile 6L, allow users to record a medical-grade ECG without having to visit a doctor's office or hospital in person. With the addition of a KardiaCare subscription, members have access to advanced insights on their heart data, giving them the ability to take their heart care and risk management into their own hands while still maintaining a remote connection with their healthcare provider.
KardiaCare includes a suite of advanced features designed to maximize the potential of Kardia devices. Members will receive an evaluation of their ECG recording by a board-certified cardiologist every 90 days, giving them the opportunity to obtain a professional's opinion from the comfort of home. Other features include automatic ECG sharing with family and caregivers, a monthly heart health report summarizing heart data over 30 days, and a care plan task list with reminders.
"It's never been more important for patients to take control of their own heart health from home. As healthcare costs and demand for telemedicine increases, helping our users achieve their health goals outside the walls of the doctor's office is an important step toward delivering better outcomes for everyone," said Priya Abani, CEO of AliveCor. "No doubt there is more work to be done, but this is the first step in our journey to delivering more accessible digital tools to patients around the globe."
KardiaCare is now available to iOS users and will continue to roll out globally over the course of the next 30 days. KardiaCare is available for $9.99 per month or $99 per year. To learn more about the KardiaCare subscription service and AliveCor's personal ECG devices, visit alivecor.com.
AliveCor, Inc. is transforming cardiological care using deep learning. The FDA-cleared KardiaMobile device is the most clinically validated personal ECG solution in the world. KardiaMobile provides instant detection of atrial fibrillation, bradycardia, tachycardia, and normal heart rhythm in an ECG. Kardia is the first AI-enabled platform to aid patients and clinicians in the early detection of atrial fibrillation, the most common arrhythmia and one associated with a highly-elevated risk of stroke. AliveCor's enterprise platform allows third party providers to manage their patients and customers' heart conditions simply and profitably using state-of-the-art tools that provide easy front-end and back-end integration to AliveCor technologies. AliveCor protects its customers with stringent data security and compliance practices, achieving HIPAA compliance and Type 1 SOC2 attestations. AliveCor is a privately-held company headquartered in Mountain View, Calif. "Consumer" or "Personal" ECGs are ECG devices available for direct sale to consumers. For more information, visit alivecor.com.
