DUBLIN, May 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Alkermes plc (Nasdaq: ALKS) today announced that it will host a webcast and conference call at 4:00 p.m. ET (9:00 p.m. BST) on Friday, June 4, 2021 to review data updates presented at the 2021 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting from the company's ARTISTRY-1 and ARTISTRY-2 clinical trials evaluating immuno-oncology candidate nemvaleukin alfa (nemvaleukin). The company will provide an overview of the data being presented followed by a roundtable discussion with expert oncologists and ARTISTRY clinical program investigators, Valentina Boni, M.D., Ph.D., Medical Oncologist and Principal Investigator, START Madrid at Centro Integral Oncológico Clara Campal; and Omid Hamid, M.D., Chief of Research and Immunotherapy, The Angeles Clinic and Research Institute.

Investor and Analyst Webcast with Expert Oncologists

Date and Time: Friday, June 4, 2021, at 4:00 p.m. ET (9:00 p.m. BST)

Dial-in: +1 877-407-2988 for U.S. callers and +1 201-389-0923 for international callers.

Investors and analysts can also view slides and listen to the live audio webcast of the presentation on the Investors section of Alkermes' website at www.alkermes.com. A replay of the webcast will be archived on the company's website for 30 days following the presentation.

Nemvaleukin Poster Presentations at ASCO

Abstract: 2513 

Title: ARTISTRY-1: Nemvaleukin Alfa Monotherapy and in Combination With Pembrolizumab in Patients With Advanced Solid Tumors

Presenter: Valentina Boni, M.D., Ph.D., Medical Oncologist and Principal Investigator, START Madrid at Centro Integral Oncológico Clara Campal, Madrid, Spain

Presentation Date/Time: The on-demand poster discussion session will take place on June 4, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. ET.

Abstract: 2552

Title: Selection of the Recommended Phase 2 Dose (RP2D) for Subcutaneous Nemvaleukin Alfa: ARTISTRY-2

Presenter: Omid Hamid, M.D., Chief of Research and Immuno-Oncology, The Angeles Clinic and Research Institute

Presentation Date: The poster presentation will be available on-demand to attendees beginning June 4, 2021.

About Nemvaleukin alfa ("nemvaleukin")

Nemvaleukin is an investigational, novel, engineered fusion protein comprised of modified interleukin-2 (IL-2) and the high affinity IL-2 alpha receptor chain, designed to selectively expand tumor-killing immune cells while avoiding the activation of immunosuppressive cells by preferentially binding to the intermediate-affinity IL-2 receptor complex. The selectivity of nemvaleukin is designed to leverage the proven anti-tumor effects of existing IL-2 therapy while mitigating certain limitations.

About the ARTISTRY Clinical Development Program 

ARTISTRY is an Alkermes-sponsored clinical development program evaluating nemvaleukin alfa as a potential immunotherapy for cancer. The ARTISTRY program is comprised of multiple clinical trials evaluating intravenous and subcutaneous dosing of nemvaleukin, both as a monotherapy and in combination with the anti-PD-1 therapy KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in patients with advanced solid tumors. Ongoing trials include: ARTISTRY-1, ARTISTRY-2, ARTISTRY-3 and ARTISTRY-6.

About Alkermes plc

Alkermes plc is a fully-integrated, global biopharmaceutical company developing innovative medicines in the fields of neuroscience and oncology. The company has a portfolio of proprietary commercial products focused on addiction and schizophrenia, and a pipeline of product candidates in development for schizophrenia, bipolar I disorder, neurodegenerative disorders and cancer. Headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, Alkermes plc has an R&D center in Waltham, Massachusetts; a research and manufacturing facility in Athlone, Ireland; and a manufacturing facility in Wilmington, Ohio. For more information, please visit Alkermes' website at www.alkermes.com.

KEYTRUDA® is a registered trademark of Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp., a subsidiary of Merck & Co., Inc., Kenilworth, NJ, USA.

